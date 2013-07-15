* Empire State rises but retail sales disappoint
* China's Q2 growth slows, but not as much as some had
expected
* Citigroup shares jump after earnings
* Futures up: Dow 34 pts, S&P 3.4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts
By Leah Schnurr and Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 15 Wall Street was set to open
little changed on Monday as U.S. economic data painted a mixed
picture, but Citigroup reported a better-than-expected increase
in profit.
Shares of Citigroup advanced 2.5 percent after the
third-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a 26 percent increase
in adjusted quarterly profit and said adjusted net income rose
to $3.89 billion, or $1.25 per share.
Amongst the day's economic data, New York state
manufacturing for July saw stronger-than-anticipated growth, but
June retail sales disappointed.
An advance on Wall Street during Monday would push major
indexes to new peaks. Both the Dow Jones industrial average and
the S&P 500 ended Friday's session at record closing highs,
though the point and percentage gains for the day were slim.
Futures had a slightly positive tone earlier in the morning
after data overseas suggested the slowdown in economic growth in
China, the world's second-largest economy, was not so great as
some had feared.
China's annual growth in gross domestic product slowed to
7.5 percent from April to June. Analysts also said the slowdown
could encourage the government to push harder on reforms,
including investment to encourage more domestic consumption.
At home investors will likely be turning their attention to
gauge the strength of U.S. companies and the economy as earnings
season continues, said Rick Meckler, president of investment
firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"The Fed has indicated that the U.S. economy is growing
enough for them to potentially consider tapering and the market
has responded in a very positive way," said Meckler.
"Now's the time to prove it out through a combination of
earnings and better economic numbers."
Over the past three weeks, the benchmark S&P 500 has erased
losses of nearly 6 percent from the selloff triggered by Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke in late May, when he first raised
the prospect of trimming the Fed's $85 billion in monthly bond
purchases. Since then, Bernanke and other Fed officials have
reassured investors that the central bank will keep monetary
policy loose for some time.
S&P 500 futures rose 3.4 points but were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained
34 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6.25 points.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 2.8 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed.
Airlines over the weekend expressed confidence in the safety
of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner following a fire on one of the
jets last week. Boeing's shares were up 1.5 percent at $103.30
in premarket trade.
Investors' attention will be on Bernanke's testimony in
front of lawmakers later in the week. Fed Board Governor Daniel
Tarullo will speak on regulatory reform on Monday.