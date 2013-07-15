* Empire State manufacturing index up, but retail sales soft
* Citigroup shares climb after earnings
* Leap Wireless shares more than double
* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
By Alison Griswold
NEW YORK, July 15 U.S. stocks edged up on Monday
after hitting record highs in the previous session, as
better-than-expected earnings from Citigroup were offset by
mixed U.S. economic data.
Shares of Citigroup advanced 0.7 percent to $51.18
after the third-largest U.S. bank by assets reported a 26
percent increase in adjusted quarterly profit. The S&P 500
financial industry sector index was up 0.1 percent.
Leap Wireless International Inc more than doubled
after AT&T Inc said on Friday it would buy the company for
$1.19 billion and at least two brokerages raised their ratings
on Leap's stock. The stock was trading at $16.82
- up 110.8 percent. It was the most active on the Nasdaq.
The broader market's activity was muted with the three major
U.S. stock indexes managing only modest gains. The day's
economic data sent mixed signals, with growth in New York state
manufacturing for July accelerating while June retail sales fell
short of expectations and May business inventories barely
increased.
"There aren't many sellers in the market, but there's a
sense that with earnings coming up, everyone is lined up waiting
for the gun to go off," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst
at Rockwell Securities in New York.
"Retail sales were disappointing, but Citigroup had good
news. But that news was largely expected."
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 2.8 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.5 percent, data from Thomson Reuters showed. Cintas Corp
is expected to report after the close.
S&P 500 industrial shares rose, as airlines over the weekend
expressed confidence in the safety of Boeing's 787
Dreamliner following a fire on one of the jets last week. Boeing
gained 3 percent to $104.88.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 9.48 points,
or 0.06 percent, at 15,473.78. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.80 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,681.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.57 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,604.65.
Both the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500 ended
Friday's session at record closing highs, though the point and
percentage gains for the day were slim.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch raised its year-end target for
the S&P 500 to 1,750 from 1,600, citing expected earnings
growth.
Over the past three weeks, the benchmark S&P 500 has erased
losses of nearly 6 percent from the selloff triggered in late
May by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, when he first
raised the prospect of trimming the Fed's $85 billion in monthly
bond purchases. Since then, Bernanke and other Fed officials
have reassured investors that the central bank will keep
monetary policy loose for some time.
Qualcomm Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500.
The mobile chipmaker's stock slid 1.5 percent to $61.12 after
Lazard Capital Markets cut its rating to "neutral" from "buy."
Alexion Pharmaceuticals fell 4.5 percent to $109.07
on news that it was being eyed for a potential bid by Swiss
drugmaker Roche Holding AG, a transaction that could be
the largest healthcare deal of the year.
First Solar Inc was the S&P 500's best performer,
jumping 6.1 percent to $50.55.