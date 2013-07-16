* Consumer prices and industrial production data on tap
* Goldman Sachs to report earnings
* Futures up: S&P 0.8 pt, Dow 9 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday ahead of data on inflation and
industrial production, and corporate earnings from major firms
like Goldman Sachs.
* Economic data on consumer prices, industrial production
and housing comes a day ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's semi-annual testimony before the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee. Markets will be
closely eyeing his comments for clues on when the Fed may start
reducing its bond-buying program.
* Consumer price data for June is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT) and the industrial production data is on tap for
9:15 a.m. EDT. The National Association of Home Builders housing
market index for July is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
* Goldman Sachs shares are likely to be in the
spotlight with the bank's earnings due ahead of the bell, and
especially after Citigroup's strong earnings on Monday that
helped the S&P 500 higher for an eighth straight day, which was
the longest streak since mid-January.
* Other companies due to report earnings include Yahoo
and Johnson & Johnson.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 point and were in line
with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.
* European stock markets fell after the ZEW German economic
sentiment indicator unexpectedly declined in July.