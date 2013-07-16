* Goldman Sachs profit doubles, shares rise
* Consumer prices and industrial production data due
* Futures mixed: S&P flat; Dow up 10 pts; Nasdaq up 2 pts
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, July 16 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday despite a strong earnings report from
Goldman Sachs as the market took a breather after the S&P 500
ended higher for eight straight sessions.
In other earnings, Coca-Cola Co, a Dow component,
reported lower quarterly earnings, below the company's
expectations. Coke's stock fell 3 percent to $39.80 in premarket
trading.
Investors were also cautious before a batch of data on
consumer prices, industrial production and housing. The reports
come a day before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke give the
Fed's semiannual testimony before the House Financial Services
Committee.
Markets will be parsing his words for clues on when the Fed
may start reducing its bond-buying program.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's quarterly profit doubled as
the bank made more money trading bonds before an interest-rate
spike hit markets in June. Its shares were up 1.3 percent at
$165.13. Citigroup's strong earnings the day before helped push
the S&P 500 to a higher close, which was the longest streak
since mid-January.
"I think obviously once again we're seeing another company
beating estimates and that's good news, but I think the market
is probably going to take a breather today ahead of Bernanke's
testimony and some of the economic data," said Peter Cardillo,
chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
Goldman's net income rose to $1.86 billion, or $3.70 per
share, from $927 million, or $1.78 per share, in the comparable
quarter a year earlier.
In other earnings, Coca-Cola Co, a Dow component,
reported lower quarterly earnings, below the company's
expectations and causing the stock to fall in premarket trading.
Coke cited challenging global economic conditions. Net income
dipped to $2.68 billion, or 59 cents per share, in the second
quarter, from $2.79 billion, or 61 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Consumer price data for June is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) and the industrial production data is due at 9:15
a.m.. The National Association of Home Builders housing market
index for July is due at 10 a.m.
S&P 500 futures were little changed and in line with
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 10
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.
On Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average and the S&P 500
finished at record closing highs for the third consecutive
session. The Nasdaq scored its highest close since September
2000.
European shares edged down on Tuesday, slipping back after
rallying from 2013 lows over the last two weeks, with Telecom
Italia falling due to uncertainty over the company's
plans to spin off its fixed-line network.