* Bank of America up after earnings
* Housing starts below expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stock indexes advanced
modestly at the open on Wednesday, after U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke reiterated the central bank's plan to
begin to scale back its bond-buying program later this year.
In prepared remarks ahead of his semiannual monetary policy
report before the House of Representatives Financial Services
Committee at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), Bernanke stayed near the
timeline he first laid out last month, saying the Fed's
bond-buying program would cease by mid-2014, although he
stressed the plan could be subject to change.
Financial markets have been highly sensitive to speculation
over when the Fed will start to wind down its bond-buying
program. Comments by Bernanke and minutes from a Fed meeting in
late May triggered a 6-percent drop in the S&P 500 in the
month that followed.
But statements from Bernanke and Fed officials in recent
weeks have placated investors and erased those declines, with
the S&P rallying to fresh record highs on Monday.
"It's probably a fair assessment of the situation and it's
probably what the average investor expected," said Jack Ablin,
chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.
"We had a few communication mishaps earlier in the summer
and my view is he just wanted to eliminate all doubt - clarity
is good."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 31.34 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 15,483.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 5.85 points, or 0.35 percent, to 1,682.11. The
Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 12.13 points, or 0.34
percent, to 3,610.63.
Later in the session at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), the Fed will
release its Beige Book of regional economic conditions.
Financial stocks advanced, led by gains in Bank of America
Corp, up 1.6 percent to $14.14, and BNY Mellon Corp
, which rose 3.9 percent to $31.54, after they reported
quarterly earnings.
But the sector's advance was checked as PNC Financial
fell 2.4 percent to $72.70 in the wake of its
second-quarter results. The S&P financial sector gained
0.2 percent.
Other S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings on
Wednesday include American Express Co, eBay Inc
, IBM and Intel Corp.
Economic data showed housing starts dropped 9.9 percent to a
seasonally adjusted annual rate of 836,000 units, the lowest
level since August last year and below the 959,000 forecast.
American Express fell 3.4 percent to $75.61 as the biggest
drag on both the Dow and S&P 500 after the European Commission
said it would propose a limit of 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent on
the fees that banks charge to process debit card and credit card
transactions. Visa Inc dipped 0.3 percent to $187.87 and
MasterCard Inc shed 0.7 percent to $585.65.
Mattel Inc slumped 7.1 percent to $43.05 after the
world's largest toymaker reported a weaker-than-expected 23
percent drop in profit as Barbie sales fell for the fourth
straight quarter.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up 1.5
percent, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
Of the 36 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
results through Tuesday morning, 63.9 percent beat analysts'
expectations, and 55.6 percent surpassed revenue estimates.