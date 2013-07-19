* Microsoft, Google tumble after results miss
* GE jumps 5 percent after profit beats
* Investors take profit day after record highs on Dow, S&P
* Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pts
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks fell on Friday,
pulling back from the previous session's record highs as
investors locked in gains following disappointing results from
tech giants Microsoft and Google.
The Nasdaq fared worse than the other two major indexes,
falling nearly 1 percent after Microsoft and Google
both reported results that fell short of expectations.
Microsoft slumped 8.6 percent to $32.40, while Google
tumbled 3.4 percent to $879.750. The S&P tech sector
led declines, falling 1.6 percent.
"It's the first time in this cycle that we've had some
household names that have missed and I think that's important,
especially on a day where we're starting to transition our
entire focus over to earnings," said Art Hogan, managing
director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
Also in the tech sector, Advanced Micro Devices
dropped 14 percent to $3.99 after the company said gross margins
would fall, even as the chip maker forecast
stronger-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter.
Still, encouraging earnings reports from other companies
helped keep a floor under the market.
General Electric and Schlumberger both
reported better-than-expected results, sending their shares
higher. Dow component GE jumped 5 percent to $24.80, while
Schlumberger was up 4.5 percent to $82.00.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 26.69
points, or 0.17 percent, to 15,521.85. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 2.99 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,686.38. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 27.82 points, or 0.77
percent, to 3,583.46.
In the absence of fresh economic data, the high-profile
earnings disappointments in the tech sector prompted investors
to lock in profits after some rosy results and reassuring
comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday
sent the Dow and S&P to record closing levels. The benchmark S&P
is up more than 18 percent for the year.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 3.5 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Among other companies to report, Whirlpool climbed
5.7 percent to $126.12 after raising its full-year outlook.
Intuitive Surgical slid 13 percent to $366.49 after
the company cut its 2013 sales forecast and said U.S. regulators
had issued a warning after an inspection of its facilities.
Meanwhile, investors digested news that China's central bank
had announced long-awaited interest rate reforms, removing
controls on the rates banks may charge clients for loans.
"This follows a series of announcements suggesting the
(Chinese) leadership wants to - at least in terms of the
announcements -reform the markets," said Quincy Krosby, market
strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
"Obviously the implementation from headlines to actual
operations is going to be more difficult, but that said, you
have to start somewhere."