* Microsoft, Google tumble after results miss
* GE jumps 5 percent after profit beats
* Dow, S&P 500 retreat from record highs
* Dow off 0.18 pct, S&P off 0.06 pct, Nasdaq off 0.8 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. stocks dipped on Friday,
edging back from record highs as the technology sector weighed
heavily a day after Microsoft and Google reported disappointing
results.
Microsoft Corp was the biggest drag on the three
major indexes, with the Nasdaq showing the steepest declines.
Google Inc also dragged on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq as
both companies reported earnings that fell short of
expectations.
Microsoft slumped 10.9 percent to $31.56, while Google lost
1.1 percent to $901.50. The S&P tech sector led
declines, falling 2 percent.
"As with every earnings season, you have some high profile
misses, but still the market is obviously taking it in stride,"
said Ryan Detrick, senior technical strategist at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati, Ohio. "We think it's
encouraging we're shaking off the tech disappointments."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.61
points, or 0.18 percent, to 15,519.93. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 0.97 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,688.40.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 28.93 points, or 0.80
percent, to 3,582.34.
""As long as companies can beat the lowered estimates - and
the bar is definitely set low - they should be rewarded. On the
flip side, if they miss, they will be just as much punished,"
Detrick said.
Also in the tech sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc
tumbled 14.2 percent to $3.98 after the company said gross
margins would fall, even as the chipmaker forecast
stronger-than-expected revenue growth in the third quarter.
Still, encouraging earnings reports from other companies
helped keep the S&P 500 near break-even.
General Electric Co and Schlumberger NV both
reported better-than-expected results, sending their shares
higher. Dow component GE rose 4.5 percent to $24.70, while
Schlumberger was up 5.6 percent to $82.87 as the biggest boosts
to the benchmark S&P index.
In the absence of fresh economic data, the high-profile
earnings disappointments in the tech sector prompted investors
to lock in profits after some rosy results and reassuring
comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Thursday
sent the Dow and S&P to record closing levels. The benchmark S&P
is up more than 18 percent for the year.
Analysts expect S&P 500 companies' second-quarter earnings
to have grown 2.9 percent from a year earlier, with revenue up
1.1 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Through Friday, of the 104 companies in the S&P 500 that
have reported earnings for the quarter, 65.4 percent have
reported earnings above analyst expectations, while 51 percent
have topped revenue estimates.
Among other companies to report, Whirlpool Corp
climbed 7.4 percent to $128.20 after raising its full-year
outlook.
Intuitive Surgical Inc slid 11.9 percent to $371.44
after the company cut its 2013 sales forecast and said U.S.
regulators had issued a warning after an inspection of its
facilities.