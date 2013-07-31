* ADP, GDP, Chicago PMI data due
* Air Products shares up after Ackman confirms stake
* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 1 pts
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed in light volume on Wednesday ahead of a
much-anticipated statement from the Federal Reserve that could
spell out the U.S. central bank's stimulus roadmap for the
coming months.
* The Fed likely will decide at the end of its policy
meeting to continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace,
but its statement will be combed for indications on when and by
how much it could scale back its purchases as the economic
recovery takes hold.
* The Fed's stimulus program is seen by many as one of the
main reasons for the stock market to have risen more than 18
percent so far this year.
* At 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT) ADP releases its national
employment report. Economists expect the U.S. private sector to
have created 180,000 jobs in July.
* Continuing with this week's battery of data, traders will
also focus on the advanced reading of the second-quarter gross
domestic product and revisions for the last years, expected at
8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). A Chicago survey of business activity is
expected at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were flat in terms
of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
* Garmin shares jumped 6.2 percent in premarket
trading after its results beat market expectations.
* Symantec shares rose 5.3 percent premarket a day
after the maker of Norton anti-virus software posted
better-than-expected quarterly results as customers used more of
its security products in the wake of a series of hacking
attacks.
* Air Products & Chemicals shares gained 4.9 percent
premarket after Activist investor William Ackman said his
Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 9.8 percent
stake the industrial gas producer.
* With quarterly results in from 60 percent of the S&P 500
companies, 67.4 percent have exceeded earnings expectations - in
line with the average beat over the last four quarters. About 55
percent of companies have topped revenue expectations, more than
the 48 percent of revenue beats in the past four earnings
seasons but below the historical average, Thomson Reuters data
showed.