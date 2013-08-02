* U.S. unemployment rate seen inching lower
* LinkedIn, AIG shares rise after results
* Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-WSJ
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.2 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher in low volume on Friday, following record high closes on
the S&P 500 and Dow industrials and ahead of the widely
anticipated payrolls data for July.
* Employers likely hired enough workers last month to push
the U.S. jobless rate slightly lower, which could bolster
expectations the Federal Reserve will start drawing down its
huge economic stimulus program later this year.
* The Fed, however, on Wednesday said the U.S. economy
continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering
no indication that it is planning to reduce its $85 billion a
month bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.
* Stocks rose broadly on Thursday after data showed U.S.
factory activity jumped to a two-year high in July and
first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a 5-1/2-year
low last week, bolstering views economic growth would accelerate
in the second half of the year.
* The Fed's support has been a pillar of the recovery from
the deepest recession since the Great Depression, and the U.S.
central bank has reiterated that it will continue to stimulate
the economy until it is capable of standing on its own.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.
* LinkedIn shares jumped 9.6 percent in premarket
trading and several brokerages raised their price targets on the
stock after its results topped Wall Street's expectations on
Thursday.
* AIG Inc also beat expectations on Thursday and
announced its first capital return since its 2008 bailout
through a dividend and share buyback, sending its shares up 4.9
percent in premarket trading.
* Of the 375 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings
for the second quarter through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent
have topped analyst expectations, in line with the average beat
over the past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters show.
About 55 percent have reported revenue above estimates, more
than the average beat of the past four quarters but below the
historical average.
* Dell shares gained 3 percent premarket as its
special committee and the buyout group led by the company's
founder and chief executive, Michael Dell, are close to a deal
according to a Wall Street Journal report.