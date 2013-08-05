* Investors look for catalysts with indexes near records

* ISM's non-manufacturing index beats expectations

* Tyson Foods rises after results, Priceline up on analyst comment

* Dow down 0.3 pct, S&P 500 off 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks declined slightly on Monday, with indexes pulling back from last week's record levels as investors looked for catalysts to spur further market gains.

A slide in the energy sector, including Exxon Mobil, and commodity-related stocks like Caterpillar pushed the blue-chip Dow Jones industrial average down.

The broad market, however, was little changed, helped by rallies in big tech names like Facebook and Apple.

The S&P 500 has risen for five of the past six weeks, gaining more than 7 percent over that period. The index closed at an all-time high on Friday despite a disappointing read on the labor market, which showed that hiring slowed in July.

Given that advance, further gains may be hard to come by at these levels, especially with the earnings season almost over.

"After last week with several big market-moving events, this week is probably all about trading sideways. But the market does seem to be in a bullish mood and in the absence of bad news, it will hold these levels and move slowly higher," said Randy Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives at the Schwab Center for Financial Research in Austin, Texas.

On the earnings front, shares of Tyson Foods rose 4.1 percent to $29.68 after giving a full-year revenue outlook that was above expectations.

But U.S.-listed shares of HSBC Holdings Plc fell 4.2 percent to $55.51 after the company reported a drop in revenue, hurt by slower emerging markets.

Of the 391 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings for the second quarter, 67.8 percent have topped analysts' expectations, in line with the average beat over the past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters showed. About 55 percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than in the past four quarters but below the historical average.

In the latest snapshot of the U.S. services sector, the Institute for Supply Management's July non-manufacturing index came in at 56, above expectations for a reading of 53 and exceeding the previous month's level of 52.2. The data had little impact on stocks.

"Growth continues to be anemic, even as we're at record levels in the market, suggesting we're overbought on some levels," said Mark Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier/First Allied Securities in New York.

While the recent payroll report was weaker than expected, some investors were encouraged that it meant the U.S. Federal Reserve was more likely to hold steady with its monetary stimulus, which has contributed to the S&P 500's gain of almost 20 percent this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.59 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,608.77. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.42 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,707.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.28 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,688.30.

Apple Inc, up 1.1 percent at $467.81, and Facebook Inc, up 3 percent at $39.18, helped the Nasdaq stay almost flat. Priceline.com Inc shares rose 2.1 percent to $927.34.

In the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, U.S.-listed shares of Compugen Ltd surged 41.7 percent to $7.74 after the company said it would enter into a cancer research partnership with Bayer AG.

Analysts said that millions of Time Warner Cable subscribers in New York, Los Angeles and Dallas could be without CBS Corp programming for several weeks as the companies appear no closer to settling a fee dispute.

Shares of Time Warner Cable slipped 0.2 percent to $116.89 while CBS shares lost 0.7 percent to $54.13.