* Tesla Motor and Groupon rally after results

* Jobless claims on tap, seen rising from last week

* Futures up: Dow 38 pts, S&P 6 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Thursday, indicating that equities would rebound following three straight days of losses, though steep gains may be hard to come by with few market catalysts.

* Equities have declined this week, pulling back from record levels, on growing concerns the Federal Reserve will start to reduce stimulus this year as the economy recovers.

* The S&P 500 fell under its 14-day moving average of 1,694.06, which had been serving as a support level. The index is still up almost 19 percent in 2013.

* While uncertainty over the Fed's stimulus may now be priced into markets, Wall Street may struggle to return to its recent records, given a dearth of catalysts. Daily trading volume this week has been among the lowest this year.

* Equity markets have been closely tied to central bank policy, with many investors concerned economic growth momentum may lose steam without the Fed's help. Weekly jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), will be studied for insight into the strength of the market.

* Claims are seen rising by 10,000 to 336,000 in the latest week. The last major read on the labor market, last week's July payroll report, was much weaker than expected.

* S&P 500 futures rose 6 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 38 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.

* Retail stocks will be in focus as companies report their monthly same-store sales data. Costco Wholesale Corp's July sales came in below expectations.

* Shares of Tesla Motors Inc jumped 14 percent to $153 in premarket trading a day after the electric car maker posted an unexpected quarterly profit. The stock has been a major momentum favorite this year, up almost 300 percent in 2013.

* Groupon Inc shares soared 22 percent to $10.66 before the bell. On Wednesday, the online coupon company reported revenue that exceeded expectations and named its co-founder as chief executive.

* Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc late Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that missed expectations, though it raised its full-year profit view.

* Priceline.com Inc and Nvidia Corp are scheduled to report results later Thursday.

* Of 434 companies in the S&P 500 that had reported earnings through Wednesday morning, Thomson Reuters data showed that 66.8 percent topped analysts' expectations, in line with the 67 percent beat rate over the past four quarters. In terms of revenue, 54.1 percent beat estimates, more than in the past four quarters, but below the 61 percent average since 2002.