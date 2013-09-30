* Possibility of budget deal before midnight seen as remote
* Major stock indexes still on track to end September with
monthly gains
* Energy, defense stocks fall
* Indexes down: Dow off 0.6 pct; S&P off 0.4 pct; Nasdaq off
0.2 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. stocks slipped on Monday
as the possibility of a partial government shutdown rose,
although major indexes were on still track to close out
September with solid monthly gains.
With just hours to go before a midnight deadline to avert a
federal government shutdown, the S&P 500 was down about 0.5
percent, cutting its initial losses almost in half. Market
participants have grown accustomed to political battles in
Washington resulting in a last-minute accord and voiced
skepticism any shutdown would last for an extended period.
"I don't think there is 'panic' per se, although the VIX
(CBOE Volatility index) is near 17 which is higher than what
we've been seeing for some time," said Randy Frederick, director
of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab & Co in Austin,
Texas.
"Some may think it's safe to move to cash and weigh out the
possibilities."
The CBOE Volatility index, often used to measure
investor anxiety, was up 6.8 percent at 16.51. The index has
risen more than 19 percent in the last three sessions.
Senate Democrats on Monday killed a proposal by the
Republican-led House of Representatives to delay Obamacare for a
year in return for temporary funding of the federal government.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.09
points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,160.15. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.41 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,684.34.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.53 points, or 0.17
percent, at 3,775.06.
Energy shares slumped 0.7 percent, dropping
alongside a 1 percent fall in U.S. crude oil prices as the
possible government shutdown stoked demand concerns. Exxon Mobil
fell 0.6 percent to $86.42 while Occidental Petroleum
lost 1.1 percent to $93.39.
Defense names also declined, as a government shutdown would
most likely diminish the amount of new contracts being granted.
Lockheed Martin Corp fell 0.9 percent to $128.08 and
Alliant Techsystems Inc lost 0.5 percent to $97.79. The
PHLX defense sector lost 0.6 percent.
A shutdown would have wide-ranging implications for most
types of assets. If a deal were reached quickly, markets might
recover, but a prolonged shutdown could harm the economy and
consumer confidence. While a deal could still be reached before
the government's fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday, such a
possibility was considered unlikely.
Up to 1 million government employees could be furloughed
and, if the shutdown takes place, the Labor Department will
postpone issuing its closely-watched monthly employment report
scheduled for Friday.
Some market participants viewed any pullback in equities as
a buying opportunity, based on historical performance after
prior shutdowns and the low risk of a steep decline.
Historically, Wall Street has managed to avoid steep
downside during similar incidents. During the federal government
shutdown from Dec. 15, 1995, to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P 500 added
0.1 percent. During the Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 1995, shutdown, the
benchmark index rose 1.3 percent, according to data by Jason
Goepfert, president of SentimenTrader.com.
"We can't rely on history because (shutdowns) happen so
infrequently that historical data may not be useful," Frederick
said.
In a note to clients, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst
Savita Subramanian said the risk of a correction of more than 10
percent from the political wrangling is a "low probability
event" and "given that valuation, sentiment and fundamentals
remain supportive, we would view such an event as a buying
opportunity."
The S&P managed to find support at its 50-day moving average
of 1,679.96, breaking below that level, then quickly rebounding.
The index is on track for its seventh decline in the last eight
sessions, in which it has dropped 2.5 percent.
For September, the Dow is up 2.3 percent, the S&P is
up 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq is up 5.1 percent.
In economic data on Monday, the Chicago Purchasing Managers
index rose more than expected in September, climbing to 55.7
from 53 in the previous month. Analysts were expecting a reading
of 54. The positive data had little lasting impact on the
market's gloomy tone.