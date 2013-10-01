* Partial government shutdown begins, extended closure could
hurt markets
* Wall Street coming off strong gains in September, Q3
* Berkshire to get nearly $2.15 bln in Goldman stock
* Futures up: Dow 55 pts, S&P 7.1 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 1 U.S. stock index futures were
higher on Tuesday, indicating a positive start to the fourth
quarter, though concerns remained following a partial shutdown
of the U.S. government.
* Congress missed a midnight deadline to agree on a spending
bill, resulting in up to 1 million workers being put on unpaid
leave. If the shutdown continues through the week, the Labor
Department's payrolls report will not be released as scheduled
on Friday.
* Markets had maintained some hope that a shutdown could be
avoided, and shares plummeted on Monday as the deadline
approached without any stalemate being broken. However, some
market participants viewed any pullback as a buying opportunity,
as markets have historically gained after prior shutdowns.
* While an extended shutdown could weigh on economic growth
and consumer confidence, any short-term impact may have been
priced in during Monday's broad selloff. In addition, a
resolution here could ease tensions for the congressional debate
over the debt ceiling in mid-October. That issue, which could
result in a default on U.S. debt if not resolved, is considered
more serious for markets.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 55
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 11 points.
* While the S&P 500 traded under its 50-day moving
average for much of Monday's session, it recovered some of its
losses late in the day and closed above the level, suggesting
some near-term support.
* Equities have been strong performers recently, with major
indexes climbing more than 2 percent in September. In the third
quarter, the S&P rose 4.7 percent and the Nasdaq soared 10.8
percent in its biggest quarterly gain since the first quarter of
2012.
* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will
receive Goldman Sachs Inc stock worth nearly $2.15
billion on Tuesday through warrants acquired as part of a deal
originally signed during the depths of the 2008 financial
crisis.
* Cooper Tire and Rubber Co shareholders have
approved the U.S. company's $2.5 billion sale to India's Apollo
Tyres Ltd, clearing a major step for the creation of
the world's seventh biggest tyre maker.
* Overseas, tensions eased in Italy as dissent from within
his People of Freedom Party complicated Silvio Berlusconi's
plans to bring down the coalition government of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta. Data showing European factory activity grew for
the third month in September also lent support to equities.