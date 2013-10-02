* Govt shutdown enters second day with no end in sight
* ADP report may hold extra weight, as some data delayed
* Top Microsoft investors urge Gates to step down
* Futures down: Dow 100 pts, S&P 12.1 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday as a partial government shutdown in Washington entered
a second day, adding to concerns about when the issue might be
resolved.
* There were few signs that Congress was making progress in
agreeing on a spending bill that would reopen operations. The
Democratic-led U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to kill Republicans'
latest attempts to modify an emergency funding bill, stripping
proposed amendments from the spending bill and sending back to
the House a "clean" bill that would fund government agencies
until Nov. 15.
* While many investors expect the shutdown will be
short-lived, its impact on economic growth and market volatility
will likely be greater the longer it continues. Market
participants are also watching the situation for an indication
of how an impending debate on the debt ceiling might play out.
That issue is considered far more important for the economy, as
it could result in an unprecedented debt default if not passed.
* Sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, including
financials and materials, were the most volatile amid the
uncertainty. Citigroup Inc fell 1.1 percent to $48.05 in
premarket trading.
* S&P 500 futures fell 12.1 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 100
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 17 points.
* The S&P 500 is up less than 0.2 percent over the
past two sessions, a slight move that masks the volatility seen
this week. Wall Street plunged on Monday as the deadline to keep
the government open approached, then rebounded on Tuesday on
bets the government shutdown would be short-lived.
* Wall Street has managed to avoid steep declines during
similar incidents in the past. During the federal government
shutdown from Dec. 15, 1995 to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P 500 added
0.1 percent. During the Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 1995, shutdown, the
benchmark index rose 1.3 percent.
* Up to 1 million government workers remained on unpaid
leave Wednesday as a result of the closure, with a fight over
President Barack Obama's healthcare law at the center of the
impasse. In addition, the shutdown delayed the release of
government economic data, including August construction spending
on Tuesday.
* If no deal is reached by Friday, the closely watched
payroll report will not be released, a prospect that could put
more weight on the ADP employment report, scheduled for release
Wednesday at 8:15 a.m (1215 GMT). About 180,000 private sectors
jobs are expected to have been added in September, up 4,000 from
the previous month.
* Three of the top 20 investors in Microsoft Corp
are lobbying the board to press for Bill Gates to step down as
chairman of the software company he co-founded 38 years ago,
according to people familiar with matter.
* A J.C. Penney Co shareholder sued the struggling
retailer Tuesday over its surprise decision to issue more than
$810 million of stock to shore up liquidity, which led to a
steep drop in its share price in after-hours trading.
* The Empire State Realty Trust Inc, which owns the
Empire State Building, said late Tuesday it had sold 71.5
million shares in an initial public offering at $13 apiece, at
the low end of its expected range, to raise $929.5 million. The
shares are due to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.