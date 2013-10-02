* Govt shutdown enters second day with no end in sight
* ADP report may hold extra weight as some data delayed
* Top Microsoft investors urge Gates to step down
* Futures down: Dow 100 pts, S&P 8.3 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday as a partial government shutdown in Washington entered
a second day, adding to concerns about when the issue might be
resolved.
There were few signs that Congress was making progress in
agreeing on a spending bill that would reopen operations. The
Democratic-led U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to kill Republicans'
latest attempts to modify an emergency funding bill, and sent a
"clean" measure back to the House of Representatives that would
extend funding for government agencies until Nov.
15.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew late Tuesday said the
Treasury had started using its last tools to push back the date
when the government will run out of legal borrowing authority.
The shutdown's impact on economic growth and market
volatility will likely increase the longer it continues. Market
participants are also watching the situation for an indication
of how an impending debate on the debt ceiling might play out.
That issue is considered far more important for the economy, as
it could result in an unprecedented debt default if not passed.
"There's a sense that the debate isn't going to end soon.
Yesterday's rally was driven by a hope this wouldn't last, but
that hope is diminishing," said Oliver Pursche, president of
Gary Goldberg Financial Services in Suffern, New York.
Sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, including
financials and materials, were the most volatile amid the
uncertainty. Citigroup Inc fell 1.1 percent to $48.05 in
premarket trading.
S&P 500 futures fell 8.3 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 100
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 10.5 points.
The S&P 500 has gained less than 0.2 percent over the
past two sessions, a slight move that masks the volatility seen
this week. Wall Street plunged on Monday as the deadline to keep
the government open approached, then rebounded Tuesday on bets
the government shutdown would be short-lived.
Wall Street has managed to avoid steep declines during
similar incidents in the past. During the federal government
shutdown from Dec. 15, 1995 to Jan. 6, 1996, the S&P 500 added
0.1 percent. During the Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 1995, shutdown, the
benchmark index rose 1.3 percent.
"Putting aside short-term volatility, which we're certain to
experience as the shutdown continues, markets should rebound
very quickly once we get past this," said Pursche.
Up to 1 million government workers remained on unpaid leave
Wednesday as a result of the closure, with a fight over
President Barack Obama's healthcare law at the center of the
impasse. In addition, the shutdown delayed the release of
government economic data, including August construction spending
on Tuesday.
If no deal is reached by Friday, the closely watched payroll
report will not be released, a prospect that could put more
weight on the ADP employment report, scheduled for release
Wednesday at 8:15 a.m (1215 GMT). About 180,000 private sectors
jobs are expected to have been added in September, up 4,000 from
the previous month.
Three of the top 20 investors in Microsoft Corp are
lobbying the board to urge Bill Gates to step down as chairman
of the software company he co-founded 38 years ago, according to
people familiar with matter.
Shares of Alcoa Inc fell 2.8 percent to $7.94 in
premarket trading after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to
"sell" from "hold." The firm also upgraded Barrick Gold Corp
to "buy," sending U.S. shares up 1.6 percent to
$18.32 before the bell.