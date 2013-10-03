* Government shutdown enters third day, no end in sight
* Shutdown may delay Fed ability to gauge need for stimulus
* Jobless claims seen rising; Sept ISM services index on tap
* Futures down: Dow 38 pts, S&P 4.7 pts, Nasdaq 5.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Oct 3 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Thursday amid lingering market uncertainty as a partial U.S.
government shutdown extended to a third day and leaders in
Congress showed no sign of progress towards resolving the
stalemate.
* While a short-term government closure is expected to have
a limited effect on the U.S. economy, the impact will be greater
as the deadlock continues, with market volatility expected to
spike.
* President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democratic
leaders in Congress late Wednesday to try to break the budget
deadlock that has shut down wide swaths of the government, but
there was no breakthrough and both sides blamed each other.
Obama's healthcare law was at the center of the impasse.
* The situation in Washington has pressured equities, with
the S&P 500 having dropped in eight of the past 10
sessions.
* Because of the shutdown, up to 1 million Federal employees
were put on furlough, and the release of government economic
data - including potentially the key payroll report scheduled
for release on Friday - has been delayed. A Federal Reserve
official said the impasse could delay the central bank's ability
to assess whether its monetary stimulus efforts are still
needed.
* Investors are also watching the situation for what it
could mean for the higher-stakes battle over the government's
borrowing power, which is expected to come to a head soon. The
Treasury has said the United States will exhaust its borrowing
authority no later than Oct. 17. If no deal is reached on
raising the debt ceiling, the U.S. could default on its debt.
* S&P 500 futures fell 4.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 38
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 5.5 points.
* Despite the recent declines, buyers have come in as the
S&P approached its 50-day moving average of 1,679.99. The moving
average represents a measure of the near-term trend in the
market and often investors will buy in clusters at such levels.
* The CBOE Volatility index, used to measure investor
anxiety, rose 6.8 percent to 16.60. The index has gained more
than 25 percent over the past two weeks.
* Weekly jobless claims are scheduled for release at 8:30
a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and are seen rising by 8,000 to 313,000 in
the latest week. The Institute for Supply Management's September
read on the services sector will be released at 10:00 a.m. and
is seen dipping to 57.4 from 58.6 in the previous month.
* BP Plc won a legal reprieve in its effort to force
the administrator of a settlement, relating to the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, to tighten standards in assessing claims,
potentially sparing the oil company billions of dollars of extra
costs. U.S. shares rose 0.6 percent to $42.37 in light
premarket trading.
* Otsuka Holdings Co's $886 million bid for Astex
Pharmaceuticals Inc has run into opposition from an
activist shareholder who says the deal significantly undervalues
the U.S. biotech firm - a charge that Astex has denied.