US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks briefly extended losses in late afternoon on Tuesday as President Barack Obama spoke about the political stalemate in Washington.
The Nasdaq dropped more than 2 percent during his remarks in which the president said that in an economic shutdown after default, there would be a very significant risk of a deep recession.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.94 points, or 0.75 percent, at 14,824.30. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 15.87 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,660.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.13 points, or 1.83 percent, at 3,701.24.
