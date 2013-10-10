* Republicans unveil plan to raise U.S. debt limit
* CBOE Volatility index plunges, near pre government
shutdown levels
* U.S. jobless claims at 6-month high but bullish trend
continues
* Indexes up: Dow 1.6 pct, S&P 1.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.9 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. stocks rallied on
Thursday, with the S&P 500 posting its largest gain in more than
nine months on signs of progress in negotiations to raise the
U.S. debt limit a week before a deadline.
Despite its massive move, the S&P 500 hit technical
resistance at its 14-day moving average, indicating that some
concern lingered among investors.
The current Republican proposal would push off the threat of
a U.S. default from Oct. 17 until possibly the middle or end of
November. The Federal Government remains in a partial shutdown.
Ahead of a meeting with President Barack Obama, Republicans
moved to break a standoff of their own making. The move was a
significant shift for Republicans, who had hoped to use the
disruption to extract more concessions on spending from
Democrats and defund a healthcare law.
"Now we just wait, move up and down one percentage point and
trade specific stocks on earnings until we get some kind of
definitive outcome from Washington," said Jack De Gan, chief
investment officer at Harbor Advisory Corp in Portsmouth, New
Hampshire.
"Today is reversing excess fear. I think the 14 day (moving
average) may actually be a difficult resistance level to break."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 233.69 points
or 1.58 percent, to 15,036.67, the S&P 500 gained 27.44
points or 1.66 percent, to 1,683.84 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 71.4 points or 1.94 percent, to 3,749.176.
The S&P was on track to post its largest daily percentage
gain since Jan. 2, when yet another market pullback was reversed
after politicians reached an agreement regarding the so-called
fiscal cliff.
The CBOE Volatility index VIX, often used to measure
the level of investor anxiety, plunged nearly 14 percent to
16.87, near the level it was prior to the U.S. government
shutdown.
In one of the few economic indicators that continues to be
published amid the federal government partial shutdown, data
showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid
touched a six-month high last week. A computer-related backlog
of claims was processed and the partial government shutdown hit
some non-federal workers.
This year's high-flying tech stocks - such as Facebook
, up 4.6 percent to $48.93 - rebounded after several days
of declines. Best Buy and Netflix, the year's
best performers on the S&P 500 and leaders in the recent
decline, were up 7.1 percent and 5.3 percent respectively.
Citrix Systems Inc shares were off 11.3 percent at
$59.12 after the cloud computing software maker estimated
quarterly results below analysts' expectations as businesses
delayed contracts.
About 96 percent of the S&P 500 components were posting
gains.