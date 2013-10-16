* U.S. lawmakers begin last-ditch effort on debt ceiling
* Bank of America posts profit as loan-loss provisions drop
* Futures up: Dow 65 pts, S&P 7.7 pts, Nasdaq 9 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Wednesday amid cautious optimism that U.S. politicians would
strike a last-minute deal to prevent the country from defaulting
on its debt, an event that could roil markets and economies
worldwide.
* In another day of heavy earnings, Bank of America Corp
reported a third-quarter profit of $2.22 billion,
compared with a loss a year earlier, as provisions for credit
losses fell. The stock rose 1 percent in premarket trading.
* BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager,
said its third-quarter profit grew 15 percent, amid strong
global demand from its retail and institutional clients. The
stock was little changed in premarket trading.
* Apple Inc shares may be in the spotlight
following reports that the tech giant told manufacturers it will
cut orders for its new iPhone 5C smartphone for the fourth
quarter, according to a source familiar with the supply chain
situation.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.7 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 65
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9 points.
* The U.S. Senate prepared for a last ditch effort Wednesday
to avoid a historic lapse in the government's borrowing
authority, a breach that President Barack Obama has said could
lead to default and deliver a damaging blow to the global
economy.
* After a day of stop-and-go negotiations, the top Democrat
and Republican in the U.S. Senate were said to be close to
agreeing on a proposal to raise the debt limit - and reopen the
partially shuttered government - for consideration by the full
Senate on Wednesday.
* Markets were rattled by warnings by Fitch Ratings late
Tuesday that it could cut the sovereign credit rating of the
U.S. from AAA, citing the political brinkmanship over raising
the federal debt ceiling.
* Shares of Yahoo could be in the spotlight a day
after the company reported third-quarter earnings that were
slightly above forecasts by analyst. Yahoo shares were up 1.8
percent in premarket trading.