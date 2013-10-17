(Corrects date, clarifies headline, second paragraph)

* Chinese rating agency cuts U.S. sovereign credit rating

* Weekly jobless claims data on tap

* Futures: Dow down 42 pts, S&P down 1.7 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Thursday as investors digested a deal in Washington to reopen the federal government and raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a debt default.

* Major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 13-year high, after senators came to agreement late Wednesday to reopen the government through Jan. 15 and to raise the debt ceiling until Feb. 7.

* China's Dagong Global Credit Rating said the temporary fix of the U.S. debt issue would not defuse the fundamental conundrum of the massive U.S. fiscal deficit or improve repayment ability in the long term, but could trigger defaults at any time in the future.

* S&P 500 futures fell 1.7 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 42 points while Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 points.

* In macroeconomic news, weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). The Philadelphia Fed survey is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

* In the corporate sector, IBM Inc shares fell 6.4 percent in early premarket trading, a day after the tech giant reported a decline in revenue.

* EBay Inc dropped 4.8 percent in premarket trading, after the company gave a disappointing holiday forecast on Wednesday, saying the U.S. economic environment had deteriorated, partly because of the government shutdown. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)