* Investors bet on Fed's stimulus measures extending into
2014
* Morgan Stanley earnings, revenue beat expectations
* Health sector sags on predicted cuts to Medicare
* Indexes up: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P up 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 18 U.S. stocks rose on Friday,
with the S&P 500 index heading for its best week in more than
three months and earnings from Google, Morgan Stanley and others
lifting sentiment.
The S&P 500, which rose above Thursday's intraday record of
1732.92 and all-time closing high of 1732.90, was on pace for
its third straight day of gains.
In addition to earnings, the market's rise was based on
expectations that the Federal Reserve will delay trimming its
stimulus measures due to the damage inflicted on the economy by
the partial U.S. government shutdown that ended on Thursday.
The market was also relieved that Washington had reached a
deal to end the fiscal stalemate.
"Truthfully most of this is the market pricing in the high
likelihood that there will be a continuation of monetary policy
through the spring," said Jeff Buetow, chief investment officer
at Innealta Capital in Austin, Texas, which manages $3 billion
in assets.
"With the insanity that took place over the past few weeks,
I think the Fed is probably going to put some of the long-term
decisions on hold," Buetow said.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.01 points,
or 0.17 percent, at 15,397.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 11.26 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,744.41. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 47.49 points, or 1.23
percent, at 3,910.64.
Google Inc shares were up 13 percent to $1,007.51 a
day after the search engine company posted results that beat
forecasts. Google, whose stock hit $1,000 for the first time,
led the S&P technology sector, up 1.6 percent, to outperform all
other sectors.
Health was the only declining sector, down 0.6 percent on
predictions from UnitedHealth that the new healthcare
law's provision to decrease private Medicare payments could hurt
earnings. UnitedHealth shares fell 3.2 percent
to $69.08.
Morgan Stanley shares rose 2.5 percent to $29.64
after the company reported a 50 percent rise in quarterly
revenue as higher income from equities sales and trading offset
a drop in its fixed-income business.
General Electric said its third-quarter profit and
revenue fell as its finance business shrunk, but Wall Street
looked beyond those numbers to GE's improving profit margins and
growing order demand. GE shares rose 4.2 percent to $25.71.
Of the 98 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so
far, 62.2 percent have topped Wall Street expectations, just shy
of the 63 percent average since 1994 but below the 66 percent
beat rate over the past four quarters, according to Thomson
Reuters data through Friday.
On revenue, 53.1 percent of the S&P 500 components have
beaten expectations, short of the 61 percent rate since 2002 but
above the 49 percent beat rate over the past four quarters.