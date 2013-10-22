* Netflix shares rally premarket a day after earnings
* Delayed September payrolls data due at 1230 GMT
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday as caution lingered from the previous
session ahead of the delayed release of the September payrolls
report.
* The key job market data, originally expected to be issued
by the Labor Department more than two weeks ago and delayed
because of a government shutdown, could give investors clues
about the near future of the Federal Reserve's stimulus program
that has helped the S&P 500 rally to record highs.
* Netflix shares rose 11.3 percent in premarket
trading a day after it said it added 1.3 million U.S. streaming
customers in September. Netflix's third quarter net income
reached $32 million, up from $8 million a year earlier.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
* Transocean shares rose 4.7 percent in premarket
trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling
services company will replace Dell on the S&P 500 index
after the close of trading next Monday.
* Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose
10.5 percent premarket a day after it reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more licenses
to enterprise customers and indicated that strong licensing
revenue growth would continue into next year.
* S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings include
Amgen, Juniper Networks and Broadcom.
Dow components Travelers and DuPont reported
results earlier Tuesday.
* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster
earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that
equities were overpriced, but the S&P 500 ticked up to close at
a record high.