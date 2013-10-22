* Netflix shares extend gains on strong earnings, more
subscribers
* Delayed September payrolls data due at 1230 GMT
* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P up 1 pt, Nasdaq up 2 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Tuesday amid caution before the government's
September payrolls report, which was delayed by the government
shutdown.
The jobs data could give investors clues about the economic
recovery and the future of the Federal Reserve's stimulus
program that has helped the S&P 500 index hit record highs.
However, the delay of more than two weeks of the data due to the
shutdown in early October may make the report less relevant
than usual.
"Unless we get a number way out of consensus either way, I
don't think it will have much of an impact," said Peter
Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in
New York.
Economists in a Reuters survey forecast 180,000 jobs were
created in September compared with 169,0000 jobs in August. The
unemployment rate for September is expected to be 7.3 percent,
the same as the August rate.
Cardillo said a pullback could be "welcome and healthy for
the market right now" but expects the S&P 500 to close the year
higher than its current level.
Netflix shares rose 9.4 percent in premarket
trading a day after it said it had added 1.3 million U.S.
streaming customers in September. Netflix's third quarter net
income reached $32 million, up from $8 million a year earlier.
S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were slightly below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.
U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster
earnings reports from McDonald's and others fed concerns that
equities were overpriced, but the S&P 500 ticked up to close at
a record high.
Transocean shares rose 4.8 percent in premarket
trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling
services company will replace Dell on the S&P 500 index
after the close of trading next Monday.
Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose 10.4
percent before the open a day after it reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more licenses
to enterprise customers and indicated that strong licensing
revenue growth would continue into next year.
High-end handbag maker Coach posted a
smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue as sales slipped in
North America, its largest market, and its shares fell 3.7
percent in premarket trading.
S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings include Amgen
, Juniper Networks and Broadcom. Dow
components Travelers and DuPont reported results
earlier Tuesday.