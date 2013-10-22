* Data show U.S. job growth lost momentum last month
* Fed seen unlikely to taper stimulative policy this year
* Netflix at record high on strong earnings, more
subscribers
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 at a record intraday high, after
weaker-than-expected job creation last month strengthened
expectations the Federal Reserve will stimulate the economy into
next year.
Many economists think the Fed will hold off on scaling back
its easy money policy, which has kept borrowing costs low, until
next year. Federal Reserve policy to stimulate the economy has
been a key factor in stocks' rally.
"This is the extension of a momentum rally that started in
September when the Fed said 'no taper;'liquidity is underpinning
the market," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New jersey.
She said seasonality may begin to play a part in the rally's
extension, as the market traditionally rallies at the year-end,
and specific earnings are also giving investors hope.
"Earnings from some companies, including key industrials,
are suggesting demand is slowly but surely beginning to pick up;
it's turning a corner," she said.
Netflix shares led percentage gainers on the Nasdaq
100 a day after it said it had added 1.3 million U.S.
streaming customers in September. Netflix's third quarter net
income reached $32 million, up from $8 million a year earlier.
Shares gained 6.7 percent to $378.72 after hitting a record
$389.16.
U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below
the 180,000 economists had expected, suggesting a loss of
momentum in the economy. The data was seen as supporting the
Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion a month in bond
purchases.
"The September numbers vindicate the Fed's decision to
postpone tapering, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio manager
at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"If people are expecting a Fed taper in December, they may
not find that under the Christmas tree. Instead, it might be
January or March," he said.
The Fed threw markets into a loop in mid-September by
keeping its stimulus intact when most expected the start of a
wind-down. The Fed wanted more evidence of solid economic
recovery.
The new job count for August was revised higher and the
September unemployment rate ticked down to 7.2 percent from 7.3
percent, but employment gains in July were the weakest since
June 2012.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 105.34 points
or 0.68 percent, to 15,497.54, the S&P 500 gained 12.69
points or 0.73 percent, to 1,757.35 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 21.44 points or 0.55 percent, to 3,941.489.
The S&P hit a record intraday high at 1,759.33.
Transocean shares rose 4.8 percent to $48.80 after
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling services company
will replace Dell on the S&P 500 index after the close
of trading next Monday.
Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose 8
percent to $89.28 a day after it reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit.
High-end handbag maker Coach fell 7 percent to
$50.37 after it posted smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue.