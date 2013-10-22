* Data show U.S. jobs growth lost momentum last month
* Fed seen unlikely to taper stimulative policy this year
* Netflix turns lower, brings down Nasdaq
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.4 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday,
with the S&P 500 at a record intraday high, after
weaker-than-expected job creation last month validated
expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its economic
stimulus into next year.
The Nasdaq pared some of its earlier gains as some of the
year's biggest winners, including Netflix Inc, reversed
course during trading to move lower.
"The most volatile sector, in terms of risk and return, is
going to be the technology sector," said Jon Smith, chief
investment officer at DT Investment Partners. "You can never
necessarily tell exactly what is going to happen in the tech
story in general."
U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below
the 180,000 economists had expected. The data is seen as
supporting the Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases, which has helped stocks rally in 2013.
The Nasdaq was volatile after reaching its highest level
since the 2000 tech bubble on Monday. Netflix shares fell 4.4
percent to $330.30, reversing the rise that followed the release
of the company's earnings report on Monday. Volume in the stock
spiked as it fell into negative territory on the day. With more
than 15 million shares traded, volume was nearly five times the
average over the last 50 days.
Apple was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq, down 4.8
percent to $516.50, on the day the company is expected to
introduce a new line of iPads.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.79 points,
or 0.39 percent, at 15,452.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.86 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,751.52. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.26 points, or 0.03
percent, at 3,921.31.
The S&P earlier hit a record intraday high at 1,759.33.
Many economists think the Fed will hold off on scaling back
its easy money policy, which has kept borrowing costs low, until
next year.
"The September numbers vindicate the Fed's decision to
postpone tapering, said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio manager
at Wells Fargo Funds Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
Payroll figures for August were revised higher and the
September unemployment rate ticked down to 7.2 percent from 7.3
percent.
Transocean shares rose 5.2 percent to $49.00 after
S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling services company
will replace Dell on the S&P 500 index after the close
of trading next Monday.
Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose 5.7
percent to $87.36 a day after it reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit.
High-end handbag maker Coach fell 7.8 percent to
$49.95 after it posted smaller-than-expected quarterly revenue.