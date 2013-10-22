* Data shows U.S. jobs growth lost momentum last month
* Fed seen unlikely to taper stimulative policy this year
* Netflix stumbles in wake of earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.49 pct, S&P 0.57 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday,
pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after
weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced
expectations the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its
economic stimulus into next year.
U.S. employers added 148,000 workers last month, well below
the 180,000 economists had expected. The data was seen as
supporting the Fed's decision to maintain its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases, which has been a major factor in the S&P
500's 2013 rally of 23 percent.
Many economists now think the Fed will refrain from scaling
back its easy money policy, which has kept borrowing costs low,
until next year. The central bank surprised market participants
in September when it held off on any plans to trim its stimulus.
"Another soft report on the employment numbers just
continues to lead us to believe the Fed will be with us at the
holiday table this year with their full $85 billion and ringing
in the New Year probably at that rate as well, which the markets
like," said Darrell Cronk, regional chief investment officer at
Wells Fargo Private Bank in New York.
But gains were limited on the Nasdaq after some of the
year's biggest winners, including Netflix Inc, reversed
course to move lower.
"This is a horrible one-day reversal, taking out yesterday's
action. We saw both higher highs and lower lows today, which is
proof the stock is exhausted," said Frank Gretz, market analyst
and technician for brokerage Shields & Co in New York.
Netflix shares fell 9 percent to $323.12, giving back gains
that followed the release of the company's earnings report on
Monday. With more than 17 million shares traded, volume was
nearly eight times the average over the last 50 days.
Apple edged down 0.3 percent to $519.87, though
losses ebbed after the company unveiled a new line of iPads.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.46 points or
0.49 percent, to 15,467.66, the S&P 500 gained 10.01
points or 0.57 percent, to 1,754.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.517 points or 0.24 percent, to 3,929.566.
The gains marked the fourth straight record close for the
benchmark S&P index.
Consumer staples, up 1.4 percent, was among the
best performing S&P sectors, boosted by a 4.2 gain in
Kimberly-Clark Corp to $102.97 after the maker of
Kleenex tissues posted bigger-than-anticipated quarterly profit.
Transocean shares rose 6 percent to $49.35 after S&P
Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling services company will
replace Dell on the S&P 500 index after the close of
trading next Monday.
Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose 2.8
percent to $85 a day after it reported a higher-than-expected
profit.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of the 128 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
63.3 percent have topped analysts' expectations, roughly in line
with the beat rate since 1994 but below the 66 percent rate over
the past four quarters.
On a revenue basis, 52.3 percent of companies in the S&P 500
that have reported results have beaten Wall Street expectations,
short of the 61 percent beat rate since 2002 but slightly above
the 49 percent rate over the past four quarters.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,210 to 805, while on the Nasdaq, advancers beat decliners
1,397 to 1,148.