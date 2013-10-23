* PBOC may tighten cash supply to address inflation risks
* Corning jumps, Samsung unit may become largest shareholder
* Futures off: Dow 74 pts, S&P 10 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stock index futures fell
on Wednesday, following four days of record highs on the S&P
500, amid concern over tightening financial conditions in China
and weakness in European banks.
* China's primary short-term money rates rose after a policy
adviser to the People's Bank of China said the PBOC may tighten
its cash supply to address inflation risks, a move that could
hurt growth in the world's second-largest economy.
* The European Central Bank said it will put top euro zone
banks through rigorous tests next year to build confidence in
the sector. However, some analysts say if the review reveals
unexpectedly large problems, it could backfire by undermining
the confidence it aims to bolster.
* Shares of European banks dropped 2 percent and the
Select Sector Financial SPDR fell 0.6 percent in
premarket trading on Wall Street.
* S&P 500 futures fell 10 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 74
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 21 points.
* A unit of Samsung Electronics could become the
biggest shareholder of Corning Inc, the maker of
scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass used in many mobile gadgets.
Corning shares jumped 22 percent in premarket trading.
* According to Thomson Reuters data, of the 128 companies in
the S&P 500 that have reported earnings, 63.3 percent have
topped analysts' expectations, in line with the beat rate since
1994 but below the 66 percent rate over the past four quarters.
* S&P 500 companies reporting earnings Wednesday include
Boeing, AT&T Inc, Caterpillar and General
Dynamics.