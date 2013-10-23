* PBOC may tighten cash supply to address inflation risks
* Corning jumps, Samsung unit may become largest shareholder
* Caterpillar falls after results, Boeing up
* Futures off: Dow 74 pts, S&P 9 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. stocks were set to fall at
the open, following four straight days of record highs on the
S&P 500, amid concern over tightening financial conditions in
China and weakness in European banks.
Two key Dow components highlighted a mixed earnings picture
on Wall Street, with Caterpillar shares down 4.5 percent after
cutting its full-year earnings forecast, and Boeing up 2.8
percent after raising its outlook for the year.
Major global equity markets weakened as China's primary
short-term money rates rose on concern the People's Bank of
China may tighten its cash supply to address inflation risks, a
move that could hurt growth in the world's second-largest
economy.
Further hurting bullish sentiment, the European Central Bank
said it would put top euro zone banks through rigorous tests
next year to build confidence in the sector. However, some
analysts say if the review reveals unexpectedly large problems
it could backfire by undermining the confidence it aims to
bolster.
"Stocks are vulnerable at these levels and it doesn't take
much of a push, whether it is weak Asian markets, a weak banking
sector in Europe or a cloudy earnings picture, to have things
roll over," said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital
Markets in New York.
"We got to all-time highs and investors got a bit of
vertigo."
S&P 500 futures fell 9 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 74
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 17 points.
The S&P 500 closed Tuesday at 1,754.67 after climbing
earlier in the day to near 1,760. Its 23-percent year-to-date
gain is just shy of its 23.5-percent advance in 2009, the
index's best year in the past decade.
Shares of Caterpillar Inc fell 4.5 percent in
premarket trading after the mining and construction equipment
company posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and cut
its full-year forecast again.
Boeing Co reported a rise in adjusted profit in the
third quarter and raised its full-year forecast, sending its
shares up 2.9 percent in premarket trading.
A unit of Samsung Electronics could become the
biggest shareholder of Corning Inc, the maker of
scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass used in many mobile gadgets.
Corning shares jumped 20 percent in premarket trading.
Broadcom, programmable chipmaker Altera
and radio frequency chipmaker RF Micro Devices on
Tuesday joined Intel and Texas Instruments on a
list of semiconductor companies that have unveiled underwhelming
quarterly forecasts over the past week.
Broadcom shares fell 8.1 percent in premarket trading,
Altera fell 7 percent and RF Micro lost 6.7 percent.
Shares of Cree Inc fell 16.4 percent in premarket
trading after the maker of light-emitting diodes forecast
current-quarter earnings below analysts' estimates.
According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning,
of 128 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings,
63.3 percent have topped analysts' expectations, in line with
the beat rate since 1994 but below the 66 percent rate of the
past four quarters.