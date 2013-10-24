* China data shows improvement in manufacturing
* Weekly jobless claims, Markit manufacturing data on tap
* 47 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings
* Futures up: Dow 67 pts, S&P 7.9 pts, Nasdaq 14.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Thursday, indicating the S&P 500 will rebound from
its first decline in the last six sessions, ahead of labor
market and manufacturing data and a slew of corporate earnings.
* Economic data on China's giant manufacturing sector helped
boost investor sentiment, with the preliminary flash Markit/HSBC
Purchasing Managers Index showing a 50.9 reading in October,
above September's final reading of 50.2 and marking a
seven-month high.
* Investors will eye weekly initial jobless claims data due
at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) for signs of improvement after the
recent disappointing payrolls report. Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a total of 340,000 new filings compared with
358,000 in the prior week.
* The U.S. flash Markit Manufacturing PMI for October will
be released at 8:58 a.m. (1258 GMT). Economists in a Reuters
survey forecast a reading of 52.5 compared with a final
September level of 52.8.
* Corporate earnings will continue to pour in, with 47 S&P
500 components expected to report, including Microsoft
Corp, 3M Co and Amazon.com Inc.
* S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 67
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 14.75 points.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as shares of heavy-equipment
maker Caterpillar and semiconductor companies tumbled after they
reported earnings, ending the S&P 500's four-session streak of
record high finishes.
* PulteGroup Inc the No.2 U.S. homebuilder, said
orders fell 17 percent in the third quarter as higher interest
rates delayed home sales.
* Symantec Corp dropped 12.7 percent to $21.50 in
premarket trading after the maker of Norton anti-virus software,
reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue and forecast
current-quarter results below expectations.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Wednesday
morning, of the 160 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 66.3 percent have topped Wall Street expectations,
above the 63 percent beat rate since 1994 and roughly in line
with the 66 percent rate over the past four quarters.
* On a revenue basis, 53.8 percent of reporting companies
have beaten analysts' expectations, below the 61 percent beat
rate since 2002 but above the 49 percent rate for the past four
quarters.
* Miners led a rebound in European shares, driven by
better-than-expected manufacturing data from China, the world's
largest consumer of raw materials.
* Chinese shares slipped in volatile trade as a further
spike in China's money-market rates tempered the effect of a
survey showing a pick-up in manufacturing.