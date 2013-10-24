* Claims fall less than expected as California backlog
continues
* Markit manufacturing slows in Oct, affected by govt
shutdown
* 47 S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.42 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.29 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks edged higher on
Thursday, as investors grappled with a host of corporate
earnings and muddled batch of economic data.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell less
than expected as California continued to process a backlog of
applications caused by computer problems.
Financial data firm Markit said its "flash," or preliminary,
U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index grew at its slowest
pace in a year this month and factory output contracted for the
first time since late 2009. The survey was conducted partly
during a 16-day U.S. government shutdown that economists expect
will slow overall U.S. growth slightly in the last three months
of 2013.
With a mixed bag of corporate earnings so far, any
additional gains in the equity market will likely stem from
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its
stimulus measures, which have propped up the equity market and
economy for much of the year.
The S&P 500 has risen 1.5 percent since politicians
in Washington ended a stalemate Oct. 16 to avoid a debt default
and end a partial government shutdown, culminating in a fresh
record high on Tuesday, but the damage to the economy has led
investors to expect the Fed to delay scaling back its stimulus
for several months.
"With the market having hit the 1,760 level earlier this
week, we should probably drift sideways for a while and
consolidate," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist
at Federated Investors in New York.
"We think the direction of the market is higher but we may
have gotten to 1,760 too quickly and that is why we need to
consolidate a bit."
Corporate earnings continue to pour in, with 47 S&P 500
components expected to report Thursday, including
Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc after the
close.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65 points or
0.42 percent, to 15,478.33, the S&P 500 gained 2.72
points or 0.16 percent, to 1,749.1 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 11.438 points or 0.29 percent, to 3,918.512.
Dow component 3M Co rose 0.6 percent to $123.91
after it reported a 6 percent rise in quarterly profit with
higher sales across all its businesses.
Visa Inc rose 1.6 percent to $202.03 as the top boost
to the Dow after the credit card payment processor boosted its
annual dividend.
Ford Motor Co rose 1.9 percent to $17.86 after the
second-largest U.S. automaker boosted its full-year global
earnings and margin outlook, helped by an improved forecast in
Europe and better-than-expected results in the third quarter.