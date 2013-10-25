* Durable goods, consumer sentiment, inventories data due
* Amazon, Microsoft, Zynga rally after results
* Futures: Dow off 5 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt
NEW YORK, Oct 25 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Friday, with the S&P 500 slightly below its
record high, as Amazon and Microsoft rallied after reporting
results.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases durable goods orders
for September at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists in a
Reuters survey expect a 2 percent rise compared with a 0.1
percent gain in August.
* Also due Friday are October consumer sentiment data, at
9:55 a.m. (1355 GMT), and wholesale inventories for August, at
10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 5
points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.
* Amazon shares gained 9 percent in premarket
trading a day after the online retailer posted a narrower
quarterly loss and grew sales by a better-than-expected 24
percent.
* Microsoft Corp cruised past Wall Street estimates
for quarterly profit and revenue Thursday, helped by strong
sales of its Office and server software to businesses, sending
its shares up 5.5 percent in premarket trading.
* Zynga said it expects a full-year profit after
reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results due to
cost-cutting and a renewed focus on mobile games and core
franchises. Shares jumped 11.7 percent in premarket trading.