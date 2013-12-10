* China industrial output growth slows to 10 pct

* Lululemon names new CEO, founder Chip Wilson to step down; shares up

* Futures up: Dow up 16 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq 5.5 pts

NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday following the S&P 500's rise to yet another record close and economic data that showed growth in China's industrial production slowed last month.

* The benchmark S&P 500 rose to a new high on Monday despite speeches from a number of policymakers that suggested the U.S. central bank may be closer than previously thought to trimming its $85 billion a month in bond purchases.

* Toll Brothers Inc shares rose 3.9 percent in premarket trade after the company announced its quarterly earnings.

* High-end yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc named Lauren Potdevin as its chief executive and said founder Chip Wilson will step down as non-executive chairman. The stock rose about 3 percent in premarket trade.

* China's industrial output rose 10.0 percent in November from a year earlier, slightly below market expectations, while retail sales were up a stronger-than-expected 13.7 percent, data showed on Tuesday.

* Shares of Rambus Inc jumped 9.3 percent in premarket trading after settling a patent dispute with Micron Technology.

* Twitter shares could be in spotlight after the social media stock soared more than 9 percent on Monday to its highest level since the company's initial public offering after a spate of product announcements that could boost its revenue prospects.

* S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 5.5 points.