* Twitter rallies to new high, doubles IPO price
* Cardinal Health, CVS rise after JV announcement
* Rambus rallies after settling with Micron
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct; S&P 0.32 pct; Nasdaq 0.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday,
a day after a record close on the S&P 500, with traders looking
ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting in the absence of
market-moving economic data.
Healthcare stocks were among the most active after company
news while utilities was the worst performer of the 10
industry groups on the S&P 500.
The S&P 500 held above key technical indicators including
its 14-day moving average, and volume remained below average
even for a thinly-traded month.
"It's a bit of consolidation after a run-up to new highs.
There's no reason to think this is anything different than
that," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING
Investment Management in New York.
A number of Fed policymakers suggested on Monday the U.S.
central bank may be closer than previously thought to trimming
its $85 billion a month in bond purchases. But stronger economic
data of late, including a drop in the unemployment rate to a
five-year low, helped ease investors' angst over a pullback in
the Fed's stimulus.
"Monetary policy responds to changes in the economy and as
long as the economy is better, tapering shouldn't be too
difficult to endure," said Kevin Caron, market strategist at
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co in Florham Park, New Jersey.
The Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets
Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 52.4 points or
0.33 percent, to 15,973.13, the S&P 500 lost 5.75 points
or 0.32 percent, to 1,802.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 8.261 points or 0.2 percent, to 4,060.49.
Twitter hit an all-time high of $52.58, more than
doubling its $26 initial price in early November and extending
Monday's gains after a spate of product announcements that could
boost its revenues. Shares closed up 5.8 percent at $51.99.
Other Internet stocks also performed well on Tuesday with
Facebook up 2.9 percent to $50.25 and Yahoo up
3.5 percent to $40.22.
AbbVie shares hit a record high of $54.11 after its
all-oral hepatitis C therapy cured 96 percent of
difficult-to-treat patients in a late-stage clinical trial,
keeping the company well placed in a highly competitive race to
deliver new treatments for the serious liver disease. Shares
ended up 1.8 percent at $52.14.
Also in the healthcare orbit, pharmacy chain CVS Caremark
and pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal Health
announced a 10-year agreement to form the largest generic drug
operation in the United States, the world's biggest generic drug
market.
Cardinal Health closed up 3 percent at $66.22 and CVS added
1.9 percent to $67.99.
Shares of Rambus Inc jumped 12.3 percent to $9.58
after the company settled a patent dispute with Micron
Technology.
General Motors Co stock fell 1.2 percent to $40.40.
The automaker said Chief Executive Dan Akerson will step down
next month and be replaced by Mary Barra, the company's global
product development chief.
About 5.8 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
below the 6.1 billion average so far this month, according to
data from BATS Global Markets.
Advancers trailed decliners on the New York Stock Exchange
by about 2 to 3, while on Nasdaq almost two issues fell for
every one that rose.