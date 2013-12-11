* U.S. budget deal gets tentative approval
* Costco shares drop after profit misses estimates
* Futures: Dow up 12 pts; S&P flat; Nasdaq down 0.5 pt
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, Dec 11 Wall Street was set to open
little changed on Wednesday as investors assessed a provisional
budget deal reached in Washington and its potential impact on an
expected wind-down of Federal Reserve stimulus.
A bipartisan budget deal announced in the U.S. Congress late
Tuesday, though modest in spending cuts, would end three years
of impasse and fiscal instability in Washington that culminated
in October with a partial government shutdown.
While the agreement removed a key uncertainty hanging over
markets, some expect it will strengthen a view that the U.S.
central bank may soon start to scale back its $85
billion-a-month stimulus program.
"The market did not have ample time to properly examine the
potential impact (of the budget deal on Fed's stimulus program).
The expectation of tapering is definitely among investors and we
will have to see how everything plays out," said Andre Bakhos,
managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New
Jersey.
Although the benchmark S&P 500 hit a record close earlier in
the week, investors have hesitated to make big bets ahead of
next week's Federal Reserve meeting, in the absence of
market-moving economic data. The Federal Open Market Committee
meeting is set for Dec. 17-18.
S&P 500 futures reversed earlier losses to trade flat
and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates
pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and
time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average
futures rose 12 points while Nasdaq 100 futures
lost 0.5 point.
Despite retreating Tuesday in thin trading, the S&P 500 held
above key technical indicators, including its 14-day moving
average.
"I still have my eye on the S&P 500 index's 1,800 level,"
said Bryan Sapp, senior trading analyst at Schaeffer's
investment research in a note to clients.
"The market saw support there twice (on Tuesday). Going
forward, though, a failure at this round number could
potentially result in a move down to 1,780 or so, which is last
week's pre-jobs-report low."
In company news, Costco Wholesale Corp shares
slipped 1.5 percent in premarket trading after the retailer's
first-quarter profit missed Wall Street estimates due to lower
gasoline prices and weak foreign currencies.
Home Depot Inc shares were little changed in
premarket trading after the company said it expects sales growth
of approximately 5 percent in 2014.
Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc forecast 2014
earnings below analysts' estimates after reporting a quarterly
profit that fell short of expectations as miners cut spending.
Still, the stock rose 4.4 percent in premarket trade.
Economic data expected on Wednesday includes the Treasury
Department's monthly budget data for November at 2:00 p.m. EST
(1900 GMT).