* S&P 500 at record, on track for strong gains for February
* Fourth-quarter GDP, pending home sales miss expectations
* Jos. A. Bank rejects buyout offer, but willing to talk
* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday
and the S&P 500 hit an intraday record for a second time this
week as consumer confidence and other data bucked the recent
trend of weaker economic reports.
All three major U.S. indexes were on track for sharp gains
for the month, as well, with the S&P 500 headed for its best
monthly percentage gain since July, while the Dow Jones
industrial average was on pace for its best month since January
2013.
The final February reading on consumer sentiment from the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers rose
more than expected, while the Chicago Purchasing Managers Index
rose to 59.8 in February, also ahead of expectations.
"I think the surprise came in some of the economic data
today ... which held up nicely," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York. "That's
probably why we're seeing the market act the way we're seeing
today.
"I think February is going to go out like a lion."
In other economic data, however, the U.S. government cut its
estimate for fourth-quarter growth. Some investors have blamed
harsh weather for recent weak economic data, and Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday gave some support to this theory.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 116.75 points
or 0.72 percent, to 16,389.4, the S&P 500 gained 12.57
points or 0.68 percent, to 1,866.86. The S&P 500 hit an intraday
record of 1,867.89.
The Nasdaq Composite added 15.949 points or 0.37
percent, to 4,334.882.
Citigroup Inc lowered its previously announced 2013
net income from $13.9 billion to $13.7 billion due to recently
discovered fraud at a unit in Mexico. Shares rose 0.6 percent to
$48.97.
Among the day's top percentage gainers, Monster Beverage
shares rose 5.5 percent to $75.03 a day after reporting
results.
Salesforce.com Inc late Thursday raised its
full-year revenue forecast but its profit forecast was largely
below estimates. Shares fell 4.5 percent to $63.23.
Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc late Thursday rejected
Men's Wearhouse Inc's revised takeover offer, calling it
inadequate, though it was willing to talk about a higher bid.
Shares of Jos. A. Bank rose 3.1 percent to $62.19 while Men's
Wearhouse was up 6.8 percent at $53.86.