* S&P 500 hits intraday record, loses steam on worries about
Ukraine
* Fourth-quarter GDP, pending home sales miss expectations
* Dow flat, S&P off 0.03 pct, Nasdaq down 0.6 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The S&P 500 and Dow briefly
turned lower in late trading on Friday as worries about tensions
in Ukraine caused investors to take profits ahead of the
weekend.
Ukraine's acting president accused Russia of open aggression
and said Moscow was following a similar scenario to the one
before it went to war with Georgia in 2008.
"The market's gone straight south because there's chatter
about Russia's (involvement) in the Ukraine, and that's getting
people all jittery," said Michael James, managing director of
equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"It's sell first, and ask questions later on a Friday
afternoon. You don't know what's going to happen over the
weekend, so people are going to lock in profits."
The S&P 500 earlier hit an intraday record for a second time
this week as consumer confidence and other data bucked the
recent trend of weaker economic reports.
The Nasdaq remained in negative territory, and tech shares
led the way lower on the S&P 500, with Apple and
Salesforce.com Inc the two biggest drags.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.68 points or
0.16 percent, to 16,298.33 while the S&P 500 gained 2.17
points or 0.12 percent, to 1,856.46, after trading in negative
territory.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.681 points or 0.43
percent, to 4,300.251.
Apple shares were down 0.6 percent at $524.69.
Salesforce.com shares fell 7 percent to $61.60, a day after it
raised its full-year revenue forecast but its profit forecast
was largely below estimates.