* Stocks give up earlier gains in late trading
* Fourth-quarter GDP, pending home sales miss expectations
* Consumer confidence data supportive
* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P up 0.3 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Feb 28 The S&P 500 ended at another
record close on Friday but well off the day's highs as worries
about tensions in Ukraine caused investors to take profits ahead
of the weekend.
All three major indexes closed out the month with strong
gains, however. The Dow scored its best monthly percentage gain
since January 2013, while the S&P 500 had its best month since
October.
Early in the session, the S&P 500 hit an intraday record
for a second time this week as consumer confidence and other
data bucked the recent trend of weaker economic reports.
But indexes turned negative after Ukraine's acting
president accused Russia of open aggression and said Moscow was
following a similar scenario to the one before it went to war
with Georgia in 2008.
"There's chatter about Russia's (involvement) in the
Ukraine, and that's getting people all jittery," said Michael
James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities
in Los Angeles. "It's sell first, and ask questions later on a
Friday afternoon. You don't know what's going to happen over the
weekend, so people are going to lock in profits."
The Nasdaq remained in negative territory for the session,
and tech shares including Apple and Salesforce.com Inc
were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49.06 points or
0.3 percent, to 16,321.71, while the S&P 500 gained 5.16
points or 0.28 percent, to 1,859.45, a record close. The S&P 500
hit an intraday record of 1,867.92.
The Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.814 points or 0.25
percent, to 4,308.119.
For the month, the Dow rose 4 percent, the S&P 500 gained
4.3 percent and the Nasdaq advanced 5 percent. For the week, the
Dow was up 1.4 percent, the S&P 500 was up 1.3 percent and the
Nasdaq was up 1 percent.
Strong gains this week have come from retailers, with the
S&P 500 retail index up 4.5 percent for the week
following upbeat results from Home Depot and others.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen bolstered the market on
Thursday when she said harsh weather seems to be to behind
recent U.S. economic softness.
Also helping the market was data showing consumer sentiment
rose more than expected, while the Chicago Purchasing Managers
Index was also ahead of expectations. However, the U.S.
government slashed its estimate for fourth-quarter economic
growth.
Among the day's top percentage gainers, Monster Beverage
shares rose 5 percent to $74 a day after reporting
results.
Salesforce.com shares fell 5.8 percent to $62.37, a day
after it raised its full-year revenue forecast but its profit
forecast was largely below estimates. Other
business software makers also fell, including Workday,
down 4.8 percent at $109.92, and Netsuite, down 3.8
percent at $115.09.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by 1,818 to 1,186 while
on the Nasdaq decliners beat advancers by 1,408 to 1,188.
About 7.7 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
above the 7 billion average this month, according to data from
BATS Global Markets.