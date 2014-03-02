By David Gaffen
| March 2
March 2 U.S. equity futures dipped at the start
of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's
aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.
The Standard & Poor's 500 E-mini futures, the most
popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15.75 points, or
0.9 percent, to 1842.00 in early trading.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically, as President Vladimir
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use
military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine.