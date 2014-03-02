By David Gaffen
March 2 U.S. equity futures dipped at the open
of electronic trading on Sunday, with concerns about Russia's
aggression in the Ukraine weighing on sentiment.
The Standard & Poor's 500 E-mini futures, the most
popularly traded equity futures contract, fell 15 points, or 0.8
percent, to 1842.50 in early trading.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday after President Vladimir
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use
military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine.
Russian forces have already seized Crimea, an isolated Black
Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base. Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically, with U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry calling the move an "incredible act of
aggression."
The price of Brent crude oil was up 1.1 percent to $110.17 a
barrel.
"Oil and gas prices are likely to stay high, or go higher.
Energy stocks are likely to be hit by this," said Brian
Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.
"Beyond this, the fallout for the equity markets may be
minor over the medium-term. The short-term is more of a gamble.
It should serve as a reminder that you don't put grocery money
for the next month in risky assets."