* Russian stock market, bonds and currency plunge
* Crude prices up more than 2 percent
* Gold stocks rise, tracking the metal's price move
* Dow down 1.3 pct; S&P 500 off 1.1 pct; Nasdaq off 1.4 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, March 3 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday
alongside other risky assets globally as Ukraine and Russia
prepared for possible war after Russian President Vladimir Putin
declared he had the right to invade his neighbor.
Ukraine mobilized for war on Sunday and Washington
threatened to isolate Russia economically as Moscow's biggest
confrontation with the West since the Cold War unfolded.
The S&P 500 had closed at a record high on Friday, and
profit-taking was expected on Wall Street due to the political
uncertainty. The index found some support when it fell to 1,840,
but broke through it after the first attempt. The S&P 500
extended losses in early afternoon trading and then recovered
slightly to hover near the support level.
"There's been a very significant rally," said Rick Meckler,
president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in
Jersey City, New Jersey. "If you need an excuse to sell, this is
a good one."
Russian stocks and bonds fell sharply and the central bank
raised interest rates to defend the ruble. The
MICEX index of Moscow stocks tumbled 10.8 percent to
1,288.81. The dollar-denominated RTS stock index dropped
12 percent.
The market rout highlighted the damage that the crisis could
do to Russia's vulnerable economy, making it harder to balance
the budget and potentially undermining business and public
support for Putin.
The Market Vectors Russia ETF fell 8.9 percent in
heavy volume, hitting a session low of $22.16, its lowest in
4-1/2 years.
Energy stocks could lose if relations between the United
States and Russia deteriorate further. Volatility is likely to
spike alongside the uncertainty of the situation.
"Anything that involves a boycott of Russian supplies, which
are very significant, could impact the energy sector
dramatically," said Meckler.
"In situations like this, you see very quick reactions
reverse as people understand the scenario and how things play
out."
Both Brent and U.S. crude prices rose more
than 2 percent each. The S&P energy sector index, which
opened higher, was down 0.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 207.75 points
or 1.27 percent, to 16,113.96. The S&P 500 lost 19.45
points or 1.05 percent, to 1,840. The Nasdaq Composite
dropped 58.584 points or 1.36 percent, to 4,249.534.
Gold prices hit a four-month high as investors sought
safe-haven assets, boosting gold stocks.
U.S.-traded AngloGold Ashanti shares gained 2.5 percent
to $18.01.
Though the focus will likely remain on Ukraine, the economic
calendar was busy on Monday. U.S. factory activity rebounded
from an eight-month low in February and consumer spending rose
more than expected in January, suggesting the economy was
regaining some strength after a recent slowdown.