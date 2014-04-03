* Initial claims rise more than expected
* ISM services due
* ECB keeps interest rates unchanged
* Google dividend to take effect Thursday
* Futures: Dow 7 pts, S&P 0.25 pt, Nasdaq off 1.5 pts
(Adds data, ECB announcement, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. stocks were poised to
open little changed on Thursday, after the S&P 500 set a record
for a second day and data showed jobless claims rose more than
expected in the latest week.
* Initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits
increased 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 326,000, above the
317,000 forecast. Claims for the previous week were revised to
show 1,000 fewer applications than earlier reported and the
underlying trend continued to point to some strength in the
labor market.
* The benchmark S&P index closed at a record 1,890.90 on
Wednesday, as signs of steady private-sector hiring suggested
the economy was building momentum after a winter-related
pullback. Investors were looking for improvement in economic
data after some lackluster reports earlier in the year were
attributed to an unusually harsh winter.
* The trade gap widened 7.7 percent to $42.3 billion, the
largest since September, as exports fell to their lowest in five
months in a further sign that economic growth had slowed in the
first quarter.
* The Institute for Supply Management's March report on the
services sector is due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT). Expectations
are for a reading of 53.5 versus 51.6 in the prior month. A
reading above 50 indicates expansion.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.25 point and were
roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing
by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to
expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures
gained 7 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.5
points.
* The S&P 500 will consist of 501 stocks beginning Thursday,
as Google Inc's dividend will result in both
Class A and Class C shares being included on the index.
* Gilead Sciences Inc said late Wednesday a trial
of its hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir, sold under the brand name
Sovaldi in the United States, showed the drug was safe and
effective in treating Japanese patients infected with a common
form of the virus. Its shares gained 1.3 percent to $74.89
before the opening bell.
* Vivus Inc fell 5.8 percent to $5.82 in premarket
trading after Piper Jaffray cut its rating on the stock to
"underweight" from "neutral."
* The European Central Bank kept interest rates steady on
Thursday despite a drop in inflation to its lowest in more than
four years, counting on the euro zone recovery to gain strength
unaided.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)