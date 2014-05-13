(Corrects second bullet point and paragraph 9 to read that
Coca-Cola "will raise" its stake in Keurig from "raised")
* S&P 500 rises above 1,900 for the first time
* Homebuilders rally; Keurig up on Coke's plan to raise
stake
* April retail sales up 0.1 pct, less than expected
* Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all up 0.2 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 both inching to record levels
despite economic data that painted a mixed picture of the
economy.
The S&P 500 rose above 1,900 for the first time, extending
its year-to-date rise to 2.7 percent.
Retail sales rose 0.1 percent in April, less than expected,
though March's read was revised upward. Separately, April import
prices fell 0.4 percent while export prices dropped 1 percent.
Analysts were expecting both to have risen 0.3 percent.
"The retail number was weak, but last month was revised
higher and there are few places to go other than equities in
this market," said James Liu, global market strategist at J.P.
Morgan Funds in Chicago.
"Even though we're at an all-time high, which is
psychologically important, we're not especially overstretched
from a performance basis, given our gains this year. There's
still room for us to move to the upside."
Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers on the day. D.R.
Horton Inc rose 1.8 percent to $23 while Lennar Corp
added 2.2 percent to $40.11 and PulteGroup Inc
was up 2.1 percent at $19.24. The PHLX housing sector index
rose 1 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 37.37 points,
or 0.22 percent, at 16,732.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.23 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,900.88. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.19 points, or 0.17
percent, at 4,151.05.
Gains this year have come on improving signs of domestic
growth, though traders continue to worry about the pace of
economic expansion as well as tensions between Ukraine and
Russia, which many fear could escalate into further violence.
Keurig Green Mountain Inc was the S&P's biggest
gainer, up 9.9 percent to $121.64 after Coca-Cola Co said
it will raise its stake in the company to 16 percent from 10
percent.
DirecTV rose 1.5 percent to $88.48 a day after
sources told Reuters AT&T Inc was in active talks to buy
the company in a deal that could be worth close to $50 billion.
AT&T fell 1.6 percent to $35.98.
In the latest from Ukraine, Russia said new European Union
sanctions would hinder efforts to defuse the situation, urging
the West to persuade Kiev to hold discussions on the country's
future structure before a May 25 presidential election.
China's economic activity showed across-the-board weakness
in April, with economic indicators on investment and consumption
missing expectations. The data sparked new calls for Beijing to
ease policies to shore up growth.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)