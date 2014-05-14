* S&P 500, Dow coming off record closing highs
* Investors watch struggling small-cap index
* Fossil profit outlook well below expectations
* Futures down: Dow 9 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 2.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to keep
pushing shares higher, with the Dow and S&P 500 both coming off
record closing highs.
* The S&P rose above 1,900 for the first time on Tuesday,
though it gave up some of its gains in afternoon trading to end
barely higher for a third straight day.
* Investors are looking for fresh catalysts to keep the
market's momentum going amid mixed reads on the economy from
data and corporate earnings, as well as the ongoing threat that
the tension between Russia and Ukraine could escalate into
further violence.
* Small-cap shares have been in focus lately, with the
Russell 2000 index down 1.1 percent on Tuesday, bucking
the otherwise positive tone on the day. Some analysts are
concerned that persistent weakness in small-caps could spread
throughout the market.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 9
points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 2.25 points.
* Sears Holding Corp said it would hire an
investment bank to help explore alternatives for its 51 percent
stake in Sears Canada.
* Fossil Group Inc late Tuesday gave a
second-quarter profit outlook that was much lower than expected,
pressured by rising costs.
* Investors are looking ahead to April producer prices data,
which will be released at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and are seen
rising 0.2 percent. Quarterly results from Cisco Systems
will be released after the market closes.
* While the situation in Ukraine has not been a primary
market mover this week, investors continue to watch the
situation closely. On Tuesday, pro-Russian separatists ambushed
Ukrainian troops, killing seven in the heaviest loss of life for
government forces in a single clash.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)