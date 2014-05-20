* Retailers' shares slide after earnings
* GM recalls another 2.42 million vehicles
* Aeroflex jumps; Cobham to buy Aeroflex for $1.46 bln
* Dow off 0.8 pct; S&P 500 down 0.7 pct; Nasdaq off 0.7 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 20 U.S. stocks fell in a broad
selloff on Tuesday, with major indexes hitting session lows in
afternoon trading, led by losses in the retail sector after
disappointing results from Staples and TJX Companies.
All 10 primary S&P 500 sector indexes fell, and nearly
three-fourths of Nasdaq-listed names were down for the day.
The S&P 500's top five decliners were all retail stocks,
including TJX Cos Inc, down 7.6 percent at $53.95, after
the owner of off-price chain stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls
reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue.
Staples Inc tumbled 12.6 percent to $11.71 after
the office supply retailer posted first-quarter earnings and
forecast a decline in sales in the current quarter. The S&P
retail index fell 1 percent.
Other decliners were Urban Outfitters, down 8.8
percent at $32.98; Best Buy, off 5.6 percent at $24.66,
and PetSmart, down 4.7 percent at $62.19.
But Home Depot shares rose, up 1.9 percent at $77.96,
after the company's chief financial officer said sales in May
were "robust," taking the sting out of its disappointing
first-quarter results due to the severe winter.
Dick's Sporting Goods estimated current-quarter
earnings way below analysts' average estimate and cut its
full-year 2014 adjusted earnings and same-store sales growth
forecasts due to weak demand for its golf and hunting products.
Its stock plunged 18 percent to close at $43.60.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 137.55 points
or 0.83 percent, to end at 16,374.31. The S&P 500 dropped
12.25 points or 0.65 percent, to finish at 1,872.83. The Nasdaq
Composite slid 28.92 points or 0.70 percent, to close at
4,096.89.
Equities have pulled back more than 1 percent since the Dow
and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on May 13 as investors
look for signs confirming an acceleration in the U.S. economy
that many had hoped to see at this point in the year.
For the fourth straight session, the number of Nasdaq-listed
companies hitting 52-week lows - 55 - exceeded the number
hitting 52-week highs - 38. More than two-thirds of stocks
traded on the New York Stock Exchange declined.
"Today was a good reason to sell ahead of the Fed minutes
tomorrow and also heading into the long weekend. Traders are
already adjusting their positions," said Peter Cardillo, chief
market economist at Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
About 5.7 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 5.97 billion.
SMALL-CAPS HIT
Small-cap stocks fell after gaining for the past two
sessions, with the Russell 2000 off 1.5 percent, far
outpacing the S&P 500's 0.7 percent decline.
The S&P small-cap index fell 1.4 percent, with fewer
than 30 of the index's 600 components higher for the day. To
compare, the S&P 100 index of large-cap stocks fell just
0.6 percent.
Investors are concerned about the divergence between small-
and large-cap performance, worrying that the weakness in small
names could spread throughout the market.
The Russell has neared correction territory several times
recently, defined as a drop of 10 percent from a recent closing
high. The index is 9.3 percent below that high, which was
reached on March 4.
CAT CLAWS THE DOW
Caterpillar shares dropped 3.6 percent to $101.56,
ranking as the heaviest weight on the Dow after the heavy
machinery company said retail statistics for the three-month
rolling period ending in April were down 13 percent.
General Motors shares lost 3.4 percent to end at
$33.07 after the No. 1 U.S. automaker said it is recalling
another 2.42 million vehicles in the United States and doubling
the charge it expects to take in the second quarter to about
$400 million.
In contrast, Aeroflex Holding Corp shares jumped
25.4 percent to $10.42. British aerospace and defense supplier
Cobham is buying the U.S. communications equipment maker
for $1.46 billion, including the assumption of Aeroflex's
debt.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)