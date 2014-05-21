* Fed begins policy exit talks, split on view of U.S. job
market
* Tiffany shares rally after results
* Indexes up: Dow 1 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct
(Updates to close)
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, May 21 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday,
rebounding from the previous day's broad selloff, after minutes
of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed central bankers
have discussed the eventual tightening of monetary policy but
made no decisions on which tools to use.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 1 percent, its biggest
daily percentage jump since mid-April. Goldman Sachs was
the top gainer on the blue chip index, up 1.9 percent at
$159.35.
Minutes of the Fed meeting showed the Fed staff presented
several approaches to raising short-term interest rates, but
said the discussion was simply "prudent planning" and not a sign
rate hikes would come any time soon.
"The minutes are in line with what investors are thinking,
which is that we see a rebound in growth but it is not to a
point where the economy looks overly strong," said Robert
Pavlik, chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in New
York.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 158.75 points
or 0.97 percent, to 16,533.06, the S&P 500 gained 15.2
points or 0.81 percent, to 1,888.03 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 34.65 points or 0.85 percent, to 4,131.54.
With the day's gain, the S&P 500 was up for a third session
out of four. But the broad market index was still off about 1
percent from its record intraday high on May 13.
Retail stocks were once again in the spotlight. Tiffany & Co
jumped 9.1 percent to $96.30 as one of the best
performers on the S&P 500 after the jewelry retailer raised its
full-year profit forecast. The S&P retail sector
index was up 1.2 percent.
Target Corp reported lower quarterly profit but
showed signs of progress in efforts to rebuild customer
confidence. The stock ended 1 percent higher at $57.20.
Despite a better-than-expected first-quarter earnings
season, Bank of America-Merrill Lynch gave a cautious outlook on
prospects for the rest of the year and 2015.
It forecast S&P 500 profit growth of 8 percent for both 2014
and 2015, below analyst consensus for both years. On average,
analysts expect earnings to grow 9.1 percent this year and 11.4
percent in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data.
About 96 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported results,
with profit growth this quarter of 5.5 percent and revenue up
2.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters. While more companies
have topped earnings expectations than usual, fewer have beat on
the revenue side.
About 5.2 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 6 billion.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)