* HP gains after results, job cut plans
* Aeropostale plunges after outlook
* New home sales rebound
* PTC shares soar on EU backing for muscular dystrophy drug
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct
(Updates to midday, adds housing stocks)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. stocks rose modestly on
Friday, after a better-than-expected reading on the housing
market, with the S&P on track to set a new record closing high.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose more than
expected in April and the supply of houses on the market hit a
3-1/2 year high. The PHLX housing sector index rose 1.4 percent,
with homebuilders Lennar Corp up 3 percent to $40.14 and
D.R. Horton advancing 1.9 percent to $23.08.
The S&P is 0.2 percent from its record intraday high of
1,902.17 set on May 13 and is above its record closing high of
1,897.45 the same day. The index has been range-bound between
the highs and its 50-day moving average as investors have been
unsure of the pace of the economic recovery.
The CBOE Volatility index touched 11.46, its lowest
level since March 2013, reflecting a lack of nervousness among
investors.
"You've got some technical resistance, you've had a nice
little bounce here, earnings season is largely done, it was
pretty good, the economic growth has bounced nicely coming out
of the winter, so that's pretty good," said Phil Orlando, chief
equity market strategist at Federated Investors, in New York.
"There's a lot of complacency in the market at a point where
the market has had a nice little bounce back into the 1,900
area."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 51.69 points or
0.31 percent, to 16,594.77, the S&P 500 gained 6.11
points or 0.32 percent, to 1,898.6 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 17.94 points or 0.43 percent, to 4,172.28.
Volume is expected to be light Friday ahead of an extended
holiday weekend with Wall Street closed Monday for Memorial Day.
Hewlett-Packard Co jumped 5.8 percent to $33.63 as
the best performer on the S&P 500. It may cut as many as 16,000
more jobs in a major ramp-up of CEO Meg Whitman's years-long
effort to turn around the personal computer maker and relieve
pressure on its profit margins.
Aeropostale tumbled 24.3 percent to $3.42 after the
teen apparel retailer forecast a bigger-than-expected loss for
the current quarter.
PTC Therapeutics shares surged 56.2 percent to
$23.93 after European regulators recommended a conditional
marketing authorization for the biotech company's drug for
Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash; Editing by Bernadette Baum
and Nick Zieminski)