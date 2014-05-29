* Jobless claims fall more than expected, 1st qtr GDP
revised lower
* Apple to buy Beats for $3 bln, producer Iovine to join
company
* Hillshire shares jump as Tyson bids more than Pilgrim's
Pride
* Futures up: Dow 22 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stocks were set to tick
higher at the open on Thursday after data showed the U.S.
economy contracted in the first quarter, due to weather, but
signs show activity has since rebounded.
* Supporting a push higher on the S&P 500, which could
challenge its record set earlier this week, the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, pointing to a strengthening labor
market.
* The U.S. 10-year note yield ticked up after
the data but was still near its lowest in 11 months. Low yields
could continue to entice investors into dividend-paying stocks,
with the high-yielding utilities sector of the S&P 500 widely
outperforming the benchmark so far this year.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 2 points in low
volume. Fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract - indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones
industrial average e-mini futures rose 22 points and
Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures added 4 points.
* Hillshire Brands shares jumped 14 percent in
premarket trading after Tyson Foods offered to buy
Hillshire in an all-cash, $6.8-billion deal, topping a bid from
Pilgrim's Pride earlier in the week. Tyson shares rose
2.8 percent and Pilgrim's Pride fell 1.5 percent in low volume.
* Shares of cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks
soared 12.4 percent premarket a day after it reported a
better-than-expected jump in quarterly revenue as it added more
customers, and said it settled patent litigation with network
gear maker Juniper Networks.
* Apple shares edged up 0.4 percent premarket after
it announced on Wednesday it will buy music streaming and audio
equipment company Beats for about $3 billion and bring its
founders, recording mogul Jimmy Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre, into
Apple's ranks.
* Abercrombie & Fitch shares jumped 6.2 percent
premarket after quarterly sales fell less than expected for the
first time in six quarters.
