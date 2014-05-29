* Jobless claims fall more than expected, Q1 GDP revised
lower
* Apple to buy Beats for $3 bln
* Hillshire jumps, Tyson's bid outshines Pilgrim's Pride's
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 500 0.29 pct, Nasdaq 0.34 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 29 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday
and the benchmark S&P 500 index hit a record intraday high for
the third straight day as traders bet on improvement in the
second quarter even as data showed the world's largest economy
contracted in the first quarter.
The gains were supported by a report showing the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more
than expected last week, pointing to a strengthening labor
market. Separately, the Commerce Department cut its estimate of
gross domestic product to show the economy shrank at a 1.0
percent annual rate, but there were signs it has rebounded.
"The headline figure was weaker than expected, but it was
mainly due to slower inventory growth, which bodes well for
future growth, future orders, new orders," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Saut said unless a decline materialized this week, "It's
probably not going to come back below 1,890 - 1,900 (level),
which is where the near term support is."
Citi analysts said the U.S. economy could grow nearly 4
percent in the second quarter while Goldman Sachs upped its
estimate to 3.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.96 points or
0.1 percent, to 16,650.14, the S&P 500 gained 5.63 points
or 0.29 percent, to 1,915.41 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 14.40 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,239.47.
The U.S. 10-year note yield brushed against 2.40
percent to hit its lowest since last June, on expectations of
further policy easing by the European Central Bank next week.
Low yields could continue to entice investors into
dividend-paying stocks, with high-yielding utilities widely
outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year.
Hillshire Brands shares surged 17.7 percent to
$52.76 after Tyson Foods offered to top a bid from
Pilgrim's Pride. Tyson shares rose 6.3 percent to $43.30
and Pilgrim's Pride fell 1.9 percent to $24.91.
Shares of cyber security software maker Palo Alto Networks
jumped 7.5 percent to $74.71 a day after it reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue as it added more
customers, and said it settled patent litigation with network
gear maker Juniper Networks.
Apple shares gained 1.8 percent to $635 after
hitting its highest in a year and a half, a day after announcing
it will buy music streaming and audio equipment company Beats
for about $3 billion and bring its founders, producer Jimmy
Iovine and rapper Dr. Dre, into Apple's ranks.
