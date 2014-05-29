* Jobless claims fall more than expected; Q1 GDP revised
lower
* Apple to buy Beats for $3 bln
* Hillshire jumps; Tyson's bid outshines Pilgrim's Pride's
* Dow up 0.4 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq up 0.5 pct
(Updates to close)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, May 29 The S&P 500 index climbed to
its third record closing high in four sessions on Thursday as
traders shrugged off data that showed the economy shrank in the
first quarter and bet on improvement in the second quarter.
New claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected
last week, pointing to a strengthening labor market and giving
investors a reason to buy U.S. stocks. Data from the Commerce
Department showed that gross domestic product contracted for the
first time in three years in the first quarter, although signs
indicated it has rebounded.
"The headline figure was weaker than expected, but it was
mainly due to slower inventory growth, which bodes well for
future growth, future orders, new orders," said Jeffrey Saut,
chief investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
The S&P 500 gained 10.25 points or 0.54 percent, to
1,920.03 - a record close and a lifetime intraday high.
Saut said that unless a decline materialized this week, the
S&P 500 is "probably not going to come back below (the) 1,890 -
1,900 (level), which is where the near-term support is."
Citi analysts said the U.S. economy could grow nearly 4
percent in the second quarter, while Goldman Sachs raised its
estimate to 3.9 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 65.56 points or
0.39 percent, to 16,698.74. The Nasdaq Composite added
22.87 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,247.95.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury note yield touched
2.40 percent, its lowest level since last June, on expectations
of further policy easing by the European Central Bank next week.
Low yields could keep pulling investors into dividend-paying
stocks, with high-yielding utilities widely
outperforming the S&P 500 so far this year.
"If we continue to stay weak for whatever reason, then these
bond proxies are going to keep doing great, the bond market will
continue to defy skeptics, yields will continue to stay low, and
the indexes will stay at their highs - or close," said Doug
Foreman, chief investment officer of Kayne Anderson Rudnick
Investment Management in Los Angeles, California.
Hillshire Brands surged 17.7 percent to $52.76 after
Tyson Foods offered to top a bid from Pilgrim's Pride
. Tyson shares rose 6.1 percent to $43.25. Pilgrim's
Pride fell 1.1 percent to $25.09.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average scored another
record closing high, rising 0.4 percent to 8,110.35.
Apple shares gained 1.8 percent to $635.38 after
hitting $636.87, its highest level in a year and a half, a day
after the iPhone maker announced it will buy music streaming and
audio equipment company Beats for about $3 billion.
Volume was light, with about 4.88 billion shares traded on
U.S. exchanges, well below the 5.78 billion average so far this
month, according to data from BATS Global Markets.
Advancing stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York
Stock Exchange by a ratio of 2 to 1, while on the Nasdaq, three
stocks rose for every two that fell.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Jan Paschal)