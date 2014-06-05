* Sprint agrees to buy T-Mobile US - source
* Futures up: Dow up 28 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 3 pts
NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly higher on Thursday as investors awaited what is
expected to be a significant easing move from the European
Central Bank.
* The ECB is poised to drag interest rates below zero on its
overnight depositors in a move to push banks into lending, and
it may also launch a loan program for banks with strings
attached to make sure the cash gets out into the economy.
* The widespread expectation of the monetary policy move has
kept pressure on the euro in recent days, while keeping yields
on government bonds low. Earlier on Thursday, Spain auctioned 3-
and 5-year bonds at record low yields.
* The risk for equities is on the downside. Expectations for
the ECB easing were running high, having already fuelled risk
appetite in recent days and supported the drift higher in the
benchmark S&P 500 index, which closed Wednesday at a record
high.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up 2 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a slightly higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures rose 28 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures added 3 points.
* Sprint has agreed to pay about $40 per share to buy
T-Mobile US, a person familiar with the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday, as the long-contemplated deal to merge the
third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers advances.
Sprint shares, regularly volatile in premarket trading, were up
5.1 percent in very light volume. T-Mobile US rose 1.8
percent.
* On the data front, the Labor Department's weekly reading
on applications for unemployment insurance is due at 8:30 a.m.
EDT (1230 GMT). The number is expected to rise to 310,000 from
300,000.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)